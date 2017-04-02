WWE SUPERSTARS “THE NEW DAY” DRESS ASFINAL FANTASY XIV Online CHARACTERS IN GROUNDBREAKING WRESTLEMANIA 33 ENTRANCE Share this article: 0 votes WWE SUPERSTARS “THE NEW DAY” DRESS ASFINAL FANTASY XIV Online CHARACTERS IN GROUNDBREAKING WRESTLEMANIA 33 ENTRANCE

WWE Superstars Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, all members of “The New Day” were part of an exciting kick off to WrestleMania 33 tonight at the Orlando Citrus Bowl as part of a partnership between WWE and Square Enix®, makers of the popular FINAL FANTASY® video game franchise.

The trio, who hosted WrestleMania, dressed as characters from critically acclaimed online game FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online in a one-of-a-kind, FINAL FANTASY-themed entrance to WrestleMania 33, WWE’s biggest event of the year and pop culture spectacular that streamed live around the world on WWE Network.

Big E dressed as the Samurai, Xavier Woods as the Monk, and Kofi as the Red Mage entered riding their “POP-cycle” bike, which was styled with memorable FINAL FANTASY XIV Online characters – Moogles and Chocobos!

You can watch the entrance here: https://youtu.be/3_Xt4MaDwwY

WWE worked in collaboration with Square Enix to produce the entrance. Fans can go to http://www.ffxiv-freetrial.com/wwe to sign up for a free trial of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Game. Start your free trial today and join the 6 Million other players who have experienced the critically acclaimed game before the release of its next expansion. Releasing June 20th, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood™ – continues the amazing story allowing players to “Join the Resistance” against the evil Garlean Empire.

More behind-the-scenes content from the making of this one-of-a-kind WrestleMania / Final Fantasy XIV Online entrance will be available in the coming months.