WWE Touts More Records Set By WrestleMania 33

WWE sent us the following:

WRESTLEMANIA® BREAKS MORE RECORDS

STAMFORD, Conn., – In addition to setting a new Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record of 75,245 fans, which led to the highest-grossing event in the stadium’s history at $14.5 million, WrestleMania also broke records for sellouts, digital and social media engagement and merchandise sales.

Attendance

As part of the week-long WrestleMania celebration, WWE held an unprecedented five consecutive nights of sellouts at the Citrus Bowl and Amway Center with 165,000 in attendance at WrestleMania Axxess, Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver: Orlando, WrestleMania, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Digital/Social Media

WrestleMania 33 was the most social event in WWE history, according to Nielsen Social, with 5.19 million interactions on Facebook and Twitter during the broadcast alone. There were also 2.8 million tweets about WrestleMania throughout the day.

WrestleMania 33 accounted for nearly 30 percent of all social TV interactions on Sunday, April 2, surpassing the Country Music Awards (13 percent), The Walking Dead Season Finale (10 percent) and MLB Opening Day on ESPN – Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10 percent).

WWE-related content saw more than 490 million video views across WWE.com, WWE App and social media during WrestleMania Week, an increase of 96 percent year-over-year.

WWE Network

WrestleMania reached a record 1.95 million global households on WWE Network alone, making it the most-watched WrestleMania in history, with pay-per-view data still forthcoming.

WWE Network subscribers viewed 22.5 million hours during WrestleMania Week or 13 hours per subscriber during the week. This compares to 21.7 million hours last year, a year-over-year increase of 4 percent.

Merchandise Sales

WWE generated $3.7 million in WrestleMania merchandise revenue, an increase of 164 percent or $2.3 million, from WrestleMania 24 in Orlando. It was also WWE’s second-highest grossing WrestleMania, only behind last year’s WrestleMania 32 in Dallas.