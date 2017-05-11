Alberto El Patron Wins Gold on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Post-Show Comments & Celebration (Videos)

Share this article:

0 votes

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling main event saw Alberto El Patron defeat Magnus to become Global Force Wrestling’s new Global Champion. As noted, GFW and Impact recently merged.

Alberto becomes the second GFW Global Champion in history as Magnus defeated Bobby Roode to become the inaugural champion at a GFW event in Las Vegas back on October 23rd, 2015.

You can see video from tonight’s match above. Below is video of a post-show celebration with fans and an in-ring promo, plus backstage comments from the new champion. Patron says he came to Impact Wrestling because he was looking for a place to finally call home and thanks to the fans, this is now his house. Patron admits he borrowed that phrase from his fiancee Paige. Regarding Magnus, Patron praises him and says tonight he proved why he’s one of the best. Patron thanked Magnus for the match and thanked fans for their support. He promised to continue and do great things for the fans as long as they continue supporting him.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related