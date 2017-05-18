Another Title Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Video Preview, Rockstar Spud – Swoggle

Below is the latest video looking at Rockstar Spud’s recovery following the recent attack from Swoggle (Hornswoggle). Swoggle still has “WWE” in his Twitter handle, which was tagged by Impact in the video description. They wrote, “A few weeks ago @RockstarSpud was attacked by @wwehornswoggle on #IMPACTWrestling. Will #RockstarSpud recover? He has vowed to return.”