Braun Strowman Set to Miss Months of Ring Time, WWE Announcement on Elbow Surgery

WWE just announced that Braun Strowman is expected to be out of action for up to six months after undergoing elbow surgery. It was originally believed he would be out of action for 4-6 weeks. As noted, Braun had been dealing with elbow issues and needed a minor procedure to correct them.

Braun Strowman undergoes elbow surgery Braun Strowman underwent surgery following the attack by Roman Reigns last Monday on Raw, WWE.com can now confirm. Immediately after the assault on Strowman’s injured shoulder and elbow by the former WWE Champion, The Monster Among Men left Raw in an ambulance and was able to get back to the United States for an evaluation this past Wednesday. Following the medical consultation, Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas. During the procedure, it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman’s elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result. Check back with WWE.com and tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network for more on this developing situation.

