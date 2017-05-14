Brock Lesnar Announced for Upcoming WWE RAW Dates

Share this article:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for the following RAW dates:

June 12th in Lafayette, LA

June 26th in Los Angeles

July 3rd in Phoenix

July 10th in Houston

As noted, Lesnar is scheduled to make his first title defense at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas. No word yet on who his opponent will be.

