Charlotte Flair Comments on Her Private Photos Being Leaked

Charlotte Flair is the latest celebrity to have her private adult photos leaked to the internet. The photos were leaked sometime after midnight last night.

Charlotte took to Twitter and wrote the following on the leak:

Private photos of mine were stolen and shared publicly without my consent. These images must be removed from the Internet immediately. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 4, 2017

