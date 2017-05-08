Emma Suffers Injury at Weekend WWE Live Event

Share this article:

Emma suffered an injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Liverpool, England during a tag team match.

The injury came when Emma took double knees from Sasha Banks in the corner. She reportedly landed bad on her right shoulder, causing the match to quickly end. The referee threw up the dreaded “X” symbol to call for help and Emma was taken to the back. The match ended in a no contest.

WWE has not commented on the injury but we will keep you updated.

