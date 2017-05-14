Emma Update, Natalya on Stu Hart’s Legacy, Chinese Recruit Promo from WWE NXT Event

After he passed away, WWE inducted Stu Hart into the Hall of Fame, which was an incredible acknowledgment of his legacy and body of work. Even after his passing, my grandfather was once again able to bring the masses together and remind everyone of what is important in life: relationships.

My grandfather taught me that life is like a WWE match, filled with highs and lows, false finishes, drama, excitement, close calls, near pin-falls and everything in between. Beyond the mat and far away from the ring, my grandfather grappled with the game of life and he won big. Stu Hart’s legacy will shine forever because he was a champion of humanity.