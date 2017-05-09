What Happened After RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura – Dolph Ziggler Promo, WWE UK Note

Share this article:

WWE has announced that this week’s SmackDown from London will see Dolph Ziggler call out Shinsuke Nakamura. This should lead to their singles match at Backlash being announced. Below is a promo for tonight’s show:

The dark main event after Monday’s RAW tapings in England saw The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose end when Ambrose nailed Miz with the title. Ambrose then announced that since he’s the co-General Manager, he’s disqualifying himself. Miz won the match by DQ but Ambrose retained the title. He then asked fans if he should shake Miz’s hand or give him a Dirty Deeds and of course fans wanted the Dirty Deeds. Ambrose hit Miz with two rounds of Dirty Deeds and left him laying in the ring. Ambrose stopped and turned around to see Miz still moving in the ring. He then returned to the ring and hit Dirty Deeds one more time to end the show. Thanks to @MickyBell for that post-show recap.

As seen below, WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang and other WWE UK competitors visited the Norwich City Football Club before the WWE UK TV tapings this weekend in Norwich, England:

