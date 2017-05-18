Impact Confirms New Signings, EC3 – James Storm Promos for Tonight, Bully Ray’s Top 5

  • Courtesy of The Fight Network, Impact Wrestling posted this video of Bully Ray’s top 5 matches in TNA – Mr. Anderson at Impact: No Surrender 2013, AJ Styles at Slammiversary 2011, Sting at Slammiversary 2013, Jeff Hardy at Lockdown 2013 and Devon at Against All Odds 2011.
  • Impact posted the following graphic to confirm several recent signings – Kongo Kong, Diamante, Anthony Mayweather (Crimson), Wilcox (Jax Dane), Matt Sydal, Ava Storie and Dezmond Xavier.

  • James Storm and Ethan Carter III hype their much-anticipated match on tonight’s Impact episode in these new videos:

