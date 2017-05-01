Jeff Hardy Receives Medical Attention for Broken Tooth (Video), Matt Hardy Issues Warning

Share this article:

WWE posted this video of RAW Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy receiving medical attention for the broken tooth he suffered during last night’s Payback pay-per-view from San Jose:

Hardy’s broken tooth came during The Hardys retaining over Sheamus and Cesaro. The post-match angle saw Sheamus and Cesaro turn heel and attack the RAW Tag Team Champions. Matt Hardy took to Twitter after the show and issued a “Broken” warning to Sheamus and Cesaro:

You OBSOLETE HERETICS have no idea what you've just done. https://t.co/lORPikO3uC — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017

