John Cena on If He Now Has a Second Career In Hollywood, Secret to His Success, More

John Cena recently spoke with The Toronto Sun to promote last week’s limited theatrical release of The Wall. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

So do you now have a whole second career in the movies?

Man, that would be great if it could happen. [Laughs] I’m certainly more comfortable now with the roles I have than I was 10 years ago. Anyway, I’m glad if you think so — hopefully it means I can make some more movies!

What’s the secret behind your drive, your motivation, your success?

I show up on time, I try to work really, really hard, and I approach everything like it’s the first day on the job. Also, I have a saying: ‘Don’t be an A-hole’ and I’m guided by that. [Laughs]. I just try to be a nice person, treat everyone with respect, and work hard.

You’ve described your wrestling persona as, ‘Goodie-Two-Shoes Superman’ and you’re a major role model to kids. Is that job one?

I don’t consider that a job. I consider that a privilege, that I have a message powerful enough to get young people to listen — ‘Never give up.’ And to get them to pay attention to stuff like the impression they leave on people. And sometimes it doesn’t make me the coolest kid in school, but I’m very happy with the message I have to send. Very happy to be a role model.

As your movie career continues, should we expect to see you in a superhero’s cape and tights one day?

I do my cape wearing for the WWE.

