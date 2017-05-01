mainpage

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report – 5/1/17 Share this article: 0 votes We’re live from Sacramento, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

We go to the ring and see Bayley, Emma, Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Mickie James waiting. The ring has a red apron cover on it. There’s a podium in the middle of the Superstars. JoJo introduces new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and out she comes as we see stills from her win over Bayley at Payback. Bliss says she will make this short and sweet. A lot of others come out and call themselves The Queen but she’s here to say The Queen is dead. Long live Alexa Bliss. She says she’s the only goddess in WWE now. She wasn’t happy with how the referee just raised her arm last night because she deserves a coronation. She wants to thank some people. She thanks Mickie first but just insults her. She goes to Sasha next and has words with her. She turns around to Nia Jax next. Bliss says they’re on good terms and tries to suck up ton Nia, saying she looks forward to teaming with her later. Bliss makes her way on top of the podium and looks down at the others. She thanks Bayley next and says this wouldn’t be possible without her. Fans start chanting for Bayley. Bliss pokes fun at Bayley for her family being in the crowd last night. A big brawl breaks out and we go to commercial. Emma, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss vs. Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley Back from the break and we’ve got a match made by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Bliss wants nothing to do with Bayley and tags out. Emma and Bayley go at it early on, also Emma and Mickie. Mickie ends up tagging Dana in and she comes in to face off with Emma. Emma tags out and in comes Alicia. Dana gets the upperhand and hits a springboard elbow in the corner. Dana with another 2 count on Fox after more offense. Sasha tags in and keeps up the attack on Fox. Bayley tags in and they double team Fox for a 2 count. Bayley works over Alicia before tagging in Mickie. Mickie takes Fox down and kicks her in the face for a 2 count. Sasha comes back in and keeps Fox grounded as Bliss looks on talking trash. Fox looks to make a comeback but Sasha counters and sends her to the mat, then nails running knees to the face for a 2 count. Fox finally turns it around and sends Sasha to the floor. All eight Superstars meet at ringside and talk trash while facing off as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and Fox has Sasha down on the mat. We see how Nia ran over Sasha during the break. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Fox keeps Sasha grounded again. Nia tags in and drops an elbow on Sasha while Fox has her in a hold. Nia with a splash in the corner before launching Sasha across the ring. Nia with more offense and another elbow for a 2 count. Nia keeps Sasha grounded as her partners and fans start to rally. Sasha tries to fight out but Nia plants her in the corner. Bliss comes in and slams Sasha into the mat. Bliss keeps control for a 2 count. Bayley finally gets a tag. She unloads on Bliss for a few minutes. Bayley does some of her signature moves and drops Bliss for a 2 count as Nia breaks it up. Mickie ends up hitting a Thesz Press on Nia on the floor after Dana took Nia out. Everyone gets involved as there’s chaos in and out of the ring. Bayley and Bliss go at it. Bliss with a cheap shot to the eyes that the referee doesn’t see and a DDT for the pin on Bayley. Winners: Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Emma and Alicia Fox After the match, Team Bliss stands tall as we go to replays. Dana and Mickie assist Bayley to the back as Bliss talks trash in the ring. The announcers talk about Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns last night. There will be a medical update on both later. Also, Seth Rollins will be here. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are walking backstage as we go to commercial. Enzo Amore vs. Luke Gallows Back from the break and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass. They talk about their Payback win and Enzo says he’s going to beat Luke Gallows tonight. Gallows and Karl Anderson suddenly attack from behind and leave them laying as we go to commercial. Back from the break and the match is underway. Gallows controls early on and shuts Enzo down when he tries to make a comeback. Gallows cuts Enzo off again and keeps him grounded. Cass looks on and tries to rally for Enzo. Enzo gets to his feet and fights back but Gallows sends him to the corner. Enzo boots Gallows and nails a running bulldog from the ropes. They get up and Enzo unloads with strikes. Enzo winds up and connects with another. Enzo dropkicks the leg out and nails a big kick to the face. Gallows gets up first and decks Enzo with a big right. Gallows lifts Enzo up but Enzo turns it into a small package for a close 2 count. Enzo counters again and stuns Gallows. Enzo goes to the top but Anderson gets on the apron to provide a distraction. Gallows takes advantage and places Enzo on his shoulders. We see Cass warning Anderson at ringside. Gallows hits the flapjack from his shoulders for the win. Winner: Luke Gallows After the match, Gallows and Anderson pose on the ramp as Cass checks on Enzo in the ring. TJ Perkins is backstage with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Perkins says people are saying it looked like Neville was about to tap out to Austin Aries at Payback, causing him to use the referee to escape and retain. Neville says what happened at Payback can be blamed on the unprofessional acts of the referee. Neville goes on and reminds Perkins that Aries is their problem and that Perkins has an easier shot at getting a title match with Aries gone. Neville says Perkins has a match with Aries later on and he suggests Perkins makes the most of the opportunity. Still to come, Seth Rollins. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to a pop. Rollins shouts out Sacramento and gets a pop. He says he’s feeling good for the first time in a long time. He talks about highs & lows and how the fans have been with him for the whole ride. Rollins goes on and says there’s just one thing for him to do now – he wants The Beast. Fans pop and start the “yes!” chant. Rollins says he wants Brock Lesnar and the wants the WWE Universal Title. He’s been to Suplex City and he’s not afraid to go back. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor with a mic. Balor says they have been on the same page lately and he respects Rollins, the one-legged man who won at WrestleMania, but he became the first WWE Universal Champion with just one arm. Balor goes on and says he never lost the title and when it comes to talking about facing Lesnar, the line starts behind him. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose to a pop. Ambrose talks about how Lesnar doesn’t defend but he is a fighting champion. The Miz’s music hits next and out he comes with Maryse. Miz runs every one down and says no one deserves the gold but him. This leads to Ambrose pulling out his phone to call General Manager Kurt Angle. Ambrose hangs up and says Angle wasn’t happy he had his phone number. Angle did make Miz vs. Rollins vs. Balor with the winner earning a WWE Intercontinental Title shot. The announcers talk more about Braun and Roman’s battle at Payback. We get another video package. Tony Nese, Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa and Jack Gallagher Back from the break and out first comes Tony Nese. Brian Kendrick is out next followed by Noam Dar. Rich Swann is out first for his team. He waits for his partner Akira Tozawa. Jack Gallagher is out next with umbrellas for his partners. They do a dance and hit the ring together. Kendrick and Tozawa starts off with Tozawa taking the upperhand. Nese ends up coming in and keeping control. Tozawa finally tags in Swann to go at it with Dar. Gallagher comes in and catches Dar, then sends him to the floor. Tozawa sends Kendrick to the floor with a kick. Nese charges his opponents but they triple team him to the floor with his partners. The babyfaces pose in the ring as the heels recover on the floor. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Kendrick has Tozawa face down. We see how Dar took over on Tozawa during the break. Kendrick with a suplex for a 2 count. Nese comes back in and keeps up the attack on Tozawa. Nese poses and shows off as fans boo. Tozawa fights back but Nese cuts him off. Nese lifts Tozawa for a vertical suplex and keeps him hanging before launching him onto the top rope for a 2 count. Dar comes back in and nails Tozawa before mocking Swann. Dar works on Tozawa’s arm now. Tozawa tries for a comeback but Dar drops him and tags Nese back in. Nese with a Torture Rack now. Nese ends up tagging in Dar but Tozawa kicks him off. Swann finally gets the hot tag. He unloads on Dar and then Kendrick. Swann with a Rolling Thunder on Kendrick for a 2 count. Swann drops Dar with a kick to the side of the head. Swann blocks Sliced Bread #2 and tags in Gallagher. Gallagher nails a headbutt on Kendrick for a close 2 count as Nese breaks the pin. Nese sends Swann to the floor. Gallagher headbutts Nese out of the ring. Kendrick takes Gallagher down into the Captain’s Hook but Tozawa breaks it with a Shining Wizard. Swann and Tozawa get hyped up with Tozawa’s battle cry before running the ropes and nailing Nese and Dar on the floor. Gallagher hit the Gentleman’s Dropkick to Kendrick for the win. Winners: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann After the match, the winners stand tall together in the ring as we go to replays. We come back to the losers looking on from the ramp as Swann dances in the ring. We see stills from RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeating Cesaro and Sheamus at Payback, then the post-match attack. We also see Jeff Hardy losing a tooth. Cesaro and Sheamus are shown walking backstage as we go to commercial. Back from the break and out first comes Cesaro. Sheamus is out next. They keep their kilts on and head to the ring together with a new attitude. Fans boo as the music stops and they take the mic. Sheamus says it feels so good to be free. He’s been in a fog for the past several months. Sheamus says he never liked the fans anyway. A “you look stupid” chant starts but Sheamus says not as stupid as Jeff Hardy looked like last night. Sheamus says he never liked the fans because they’ve always treated him as a red-headed stepchild. He talks about how Cesaro was in a different boat, he had the Cesaro Section and what he believed could take their team to the top. He talks about how they were close to having their moment at WrestleMania 33 but The Hardys were brought back to steal the moment out from under them. Cesaro talks about how fans just love the nostalgia. Fans would rather live in the past than look at the future and respect the present that is in front of them. Cesaro says that feel-good moment didn’t last long because last night he and Sheamus proved The Hardys are just a novelty act that don’t belong in the ring with a Warrior and a Superman. Sheamus cracks another joke on Jeff’s tooth. Sheamus goes on and says this is the WWE that belongs to he and Cesaro. Fans boo. Cesaro declares that they are going to win the RAW Tag Team Titles back. Because they don’t set the bar, they are the bar. The music hits and they go to leave but music interrupts and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions to a pop. Matt Hardy speaks from the stage and thanks Cesaro and Sheamus for the explanation. Matt admits he and Jeff are hurting from last night’s post-match ambush but they came out to deliver their response. A “Delete!” chant starts up. Matt does the “Delete!” motion and The Hardys hit the ring for a fight but Sheamus and Cesaro retreat as fans boo. Sheamus and Cesaro back up the ramp as The Hardys look on from the ring and pose in the corners. The Miz and Maryse are backstage with Charly Caruso, who asks him about tonight’s Triple Threat. Miz is interrupted by Dean Ambrose. He wants to know if Miz’s hair gel gets in his eyes when he wrestles. Miz looks frustrated and just walks off. Ambrose sends it back to “Gene and Bobby” at ringside. We go to commercial. Heath Slater vs. Apollo Crews Back from the break and out comes Heath Slater with Rhyno. We see video from earlier in the day where Slater was backstage talking with Apollo Crews about fatherhood. Titus O’Neil interrupted and accused Crews of talking with the enemy. Titus said if Crews needs advice, he should see him. Apollo is out next with Titus at his side. They lock up and go at it. Crews slams Slater on his face. Back and forth as they trade holds now. Slater takes Crews down with a headlock. Crews takes Slater down with a headlock. They end up locking up again after showing each other up. A “Heath’s got kids” chant starts. More back and forth. Slater hits an arm drag but celebrates too much and Crews comes back with an arm drag, then a dropkick. Slater comes back with another quick shot and a 2 count. Crews gets sent to the floor in front of Rhyno. Slater brings Crews back in and covers for a 2 count. Crews with more offense. More counters between the two. Titus yells at Crews to stay on Slater. The finish sees Crews hit the sitdown powerbomb for the win. Winner: Apollo Crews After the match, Titus comes into the ring to celebrate with Crews. It looks like Crews is starting to believe in The Titus Brand. Titus pulls his phone out to take a selfie with Crews and Rhyno photobombs them. Still to come, an update on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers talk about Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at Payback. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle comes to the ring as the “you suck!” chants begin. Angle will discuss the Reigns and Strowman situation. Angle says Braun vs. Roman was the most physical match he saw. He announces that Reigns re-injured his ribs and had other internal injuries while Braun tore his rotator cuff. He spoke with both men and they made it clear – they’re not done with each other. Angle has been talking with WWE officials all day long on how to solve this situation and he has decided… the graphic flashes and the music hits. Bray Wyatt makes his way out as the arena lights up with fireflies. Wyatt says he and Angle haven’t met so he properly introduces himself. Wyatt says he means Angle no harm. He’s not here for destruction, not yet. Wyatt has come to Angle tonight as a savior. Wyatt says he closed the chapter of Randy Orton at Payback last night. Wyatt says the WWE Champion Orton will forever be locked inside his “House of Horrors” while he burns for his sins. Wyatt says he’s writing something new with those ashes here on RAW. Wyatt goes on about how he can fix RAW. He asks if Angle is going to allow him to do his work or if he will get in his way. Angle doesn’t know what Wyatt has planned but remember this… this is Angle’s show. Wyatt laughs at him. Wyatt knows this is Angle’s show but he says Angle is living in Wyatt’s world. There was a backstage segment with Ambrose trying to get a word from Rollins. They teased tension and a match between the two. TJ Perkins vs. Austin Aries We go to the ring and out first comes Austin Aries. TJ Perkins is out next. Aries starts off and unloads into the corner. Perkins looks to turn it around but Aries drops him on the apron with a neckbreaker as WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville watches backstage. Aries with a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Aries goes for Last Chancery but Perkins fights him off. Aries catches Perkins with a back elbow and goes to the top. Perkins catches Aries and turns him upside down in the corner. Perkins works over Aries while he’s stuck in the Tree of Woe. Perkins with a running attack in the corner. Aries falls to the mat and the referee checks on him as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Perkins makes an aggressive comeback, focusing on the injured knee of Aries. Aries fights back out of the corner but his knee collapses when Perkins whips him across the ring. Perkins ends up applying a knee submission from the top as the referee warns him. Perkins goes to use the ring post to damage Aries’ knee but he wastes time and Aries pulls him into the steel. Aries manages to run the ropes for a suicide dive. We see Neville watching again as Aries brings it back into the ring. Aries with shots in the middle of the ring. Aries ducks a move and hits the gutbuster into the STO and the pendulum elbow. Aries keeps control and goes to the top for the elbow to the back of the neck. Aries with a 2 count. Perkins turns it back around with kicks. Aries ducks a kick and hits a shinbreaker into a suplex. Aries goes for the big fivearm but Perkins kicks his knee. Perkins with another kick. Perkins looks to put Aries away with the Detonation Kick but Aries counters and gets Last Chancery applied for the win. Winner: Austin Aries After the match, Aries clutches his leg as we go to replays. We come back to Aries having his arm raised. Perkins comes from behind and takes the knee out as fans boo. Perkins applies the knee bar as the referee physically tries to break it up. Perkins finally breaks the hold and struts around as fans boo and Aries sells the injury. Finn Balor is walking backstage when Dean Ambrose stops him for pre-match comments on if he’s nervous or not. Balor says he eats nerves and puts out results, and talks about how the Intercontinental Title will be coming to The Balor Club. Ambrose gives Balor a doughnut and tells him he needs to eat a carb. Balor takes a bite and walks off. Elias Samson “drifts” into the picture playing his guitar. He stops and Ambrose asks if he knows any Pearl Jam. “The Drifter” keeps walking as Ambrose keeps munching on a doughnut. Back to commercial. Golden Truth is backstage with Kurt Angle. Goldust pitches something that will be bigger than Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Shattered Dreams Productions presents… The Golden Quest. R-Truth says they want to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Angle says he got their texts and voicemails but he can’t sanction the match because of their win-loss record. They talk about how they need this match. Angle makes a Tag Team Turmoil match for next week’s RAW. The winners will become the new #1 contenders. They thank Angle and leave to end the segment. Cole congratulates the new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and shows us the post-Payback video of Kurt Angle saying goodbye to Jericho as he’s headed to SmackDown. Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match: Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for tonight’s main event. The winner of this match earns a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. We go to commercial. Back from the break and out comes The Miz with Maryse. Seth Rollins is out next. The bell rings and Miz rolls to the floor with Maryse as fans boo. Miz encourages Rollins and Balor to go at it and they do. They lock up and trade holds. Balor with a quick roll up. Miz tries to run back in but they catch him. He backs off the apron. Balor and Rollins go at it again and trade holds. Miz tries more cheap tricks but they catch him. Balor and Rollins leave the ring and surround Miz on the floor. He runs in the ring and back out. They chase him back in and surround him. He pleads before trying to team with Rollins to attack Balor. Miz extends his hand but Rollins won’t shake it. He tries the same with Balor. Miz just want to talk about everything. He tries for a sneak attack on Balor but gets caught. They double team him and send him to the floor. Rollins comes from behind on Balor for a 2 count. Miz gets knocked off the apron again. Back and forth between Balor and Rollins. Miz gets taken down again by Rollins. Balor and Rollins go at it again. Balor with an enziguri from the apron. Miz takes Balor down to the floor from the apron. Rollins runs the ropes and dropkicks Miz from the apron, allowing him entry to the ring once again. Rollins runs the ropes for a dive but Miz puts Maryse in front of him and Rollins puts the brakes on. Balor takes Miz down any way. Maryse backs up the ramp as Balor and Rollins bring Miz back in. Balor gets sent to the floor. Rollins goes for Miz but Balor comes back in. Miz drops Balor with a kick to the face. Rollins with a backbreaker on Miz. Rollins goes to the top but Miz shoves him off. Rollins lands hard and hits the barrier. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Rollins is down on the floor while Miz has Balor grounded in the middle of the ring. Balor fights up and out. Miz catches him with a knee to the gut. Miz poses as fans boo. Balor comes back and unloads on Miz. Rollins comes in out of nowhere with a crossbody and takes Balor out. Rollins also lands bad. Rollins misses in the corner as Miz moves. Miz with a 2 count. Miz takes out Rollins again. Miz with the corner dropkicks and more posing as fans boo. Miz with the corner clothesline now. Miz comes off the top with another shot to Rollins for a 2 count. Miz ends up doing “yes!” kicks to both men while they’re on their knees at the same time. Miz misses the kick to Balor. Balor sends Miz into a Rollins DDT attempt. Balor dropkicks Rollins, causing the DDT to drop Miz. Balor continues with offense on both opponents. Balor kicks Miz out of the ring. Balor clotheslines Rollins out of the ring on the opposite side. Balor kicks Miz in the face from the apron. Balor runs around the ring and dropkicks Rollins into the barrier. Balor brings Rollins back into the ring and counters. Balor hits 1916 for a close 2 count as Miz breaks the pin. Fans chant “this is awesome” as they struggle to get up. Balor and Miz trade holds. Balor tosses Miz back to the floor. Rollins nails Balor. Balor hits a Slingblade. Miz pulls Balor’s legs from behind and crotches him with the ring post. Miz comes in but Rollins blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls him up for 2. Miz takes the knee out and hits a big DDT for a close 2 count. Miz goes back to work on Rollins’ knee as Maryse looks on. Miz goes for the Figure Four and locks it in. Balor runs in with a kick but it’s botched with Miz. Balor covers Miz for a 2 count. Another “this is awesome” chant now. Balor with forearms to Miz. Balor and Rollins kick Miz. Balor with a big kick to Rollins. Rollins superkicks Balor for a close 2 count. Rollins gets up first. Balor is up next. Rollins with a shot in the corner. Balor goes down. Miz charges in the corner but Rollins sends him into the middle turnbuckle. Rollins goes to the second rope and nails a double Blockbuster to his opponents. Rollins nails a Frogsplash on Balor for another close 2 count. Miz goes to the top. Rollins shoves Balor to the floor. Rollins runs up and nails a superplex on Miz, then Falcon Arrow but Miz still manages to kick out at 2. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Balor. Rollins goes back in and nails a suicide dive to Miz. Samoa Joe appears out of nowhere and nails the uranage on Rollins on the floor. Miz can’t believe it. Miz turns around in the ring to Balor nailing a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Miz into the corner. Balor goes to the top but The Wyatt Family graphic flashes and the lights go out. They come back on and Bray Wyatt is on the apron. Wyatt shoves Balor to the mat. Wyatt hits Sister Abigail. The graphic flashes again and the lights go out. They come back on and Wyatt is gone. Miz crawls over and covers Balor for the win and the title shot. Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose: The Miz After the match, Miz rolls to the floor and is checked on by Maryse. We go to replays. Miz and Maryse celebrate on the ramp as Balor looks on from the ring. Rollins is down against the barrier selling his injuries. RAW goes off the air.







