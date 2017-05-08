LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose walking backstage. He receives a phone call from RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and heads to the ring to make an announcement.

We open up from the O2 Arena in London with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. JoJo makes the introduction as Dean Ambrose heads to the ring.

Ambrose announces that Kurt Angle won’t be here tonight. Fans boo. Ambrose says Angle has named him acting General Manager for tonight’s show. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz with Maryse to boos. Miz reveals that Stephanie McMahon has named him co-acting GM for tonight. Ambrose says they can work together tonight but at Extreme Rules, he’s going to put a beatdown on Miz and retain his title. Ambrose ends up offering his hand for a shake. They’re interrupted by the music as Braun Strowman makes his way out with his arm in a sling.

A “thank you Strowman” chant starts. Braun doesn’t care who is in charge, he’s going to get what he wants. Braun says he took out The Big Dog at Payback but as long as Roman Reigns can walk, he’s not finished with him. Braun tells them to call Stephanie and Kurt and tell them that he’s going to end Reigns once his arm is healed. Braun says when he’s finished with Reigns, he wants WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Braun goes on about Lesnar but the music interrupts and out comes Kalisto. Kalisto says Braun may not be done with Reigns but he’s not done with Braun. Kalisto reminds us how he beat Braun in their Dumpster Match but Braun still couldn’t take the loss like a man. Kalisto goes on and begs Dean for a match. They go on and Ambrose makes Kalisto vs. Braun for tonight. Ambrose ends up putting Miz in the opening match, against Finn Balor. We go to commercial.

