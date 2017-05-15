mainpage

wrestling q&a

News Board



















View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report 5/15 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a look at Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns from last week. We go to the RAW opening video.

We’re live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose for later tonight.

We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer had last week off as the show was taped in the UK. Fans chant “you suck” as Angle heads to the ring while JoJo does the introduction. Angle thanks the fans and welcomes us to RAW. He says the ongoing problem between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman saw Reigns. Angle says Braun suffered an elbow injury and flew back to the United States to have surgery. Angle says unfortunately Braun may be out of action for 6 weeks, and he had his eyes on the WWE Universal Champion. Angle wonders who will challenge Brock Lesnar. He’s given it a lot of thought but he realizes the shot has to be earned, not given. He announces a Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules to determine a new #1 contender. Participants will be Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Angle hypes the match and goes to leave but Reigns comes out to interrupt. Fans boo as Reigns take the mic. Reigns says we don’t need a Fatal 5 Way because he’s the #1 contender. Reigns says this is his yard, he beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and he put Strowman in the ambulance. Reigns says he is the only guy around here that can beat Brock. The boos continue. The music hits and out comes Balor to interrupt to a pop. Balor talks about how he never lost the title. He enters the ring and says if Reigns wants a shot at The Beast, get in line behind him. Reigns says Balor has a lot of heart but doesn’t have the killer instinct to beat Lesnar. Balor reminds Reigns he beat him on his first night on RAW. The music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe. Joe says they have it very wrong – it’s not about big hearts, anyone’s yard or anyone’s club. It’s real simple, it’s about two things – action and results. Joe talks about putting Seth Rollins down with the Coquina Clutch and winning the Fatal 5 Way. Joe enters the ring and goes on but is interrupted when the lights go out. They come back on and Bray Wyatt is in the ring. Wyatt says The Beast approaches and they all put on their brave faces but he can feel their fear. Wyatt goes on but is interrupted when Seth Rollins’ music hits and he comes out to a pop. Rollins says he specifically came to fight Rollins. Joe leaves the ring and they start brawling. Wyatt drops Balor in the corner. Reigns nails Wyatt and takes him to the floor. Rollins uses the ropes to take Joe’s knee out. Joe hobbles up the ramp. Wyatt comes back in and drops Rollins, sending him to the floor. Reigns nails a Superman punch on Wyatt, sending him out to Rollins. Rollins works over Wyatt. Balor comes flying with a dropkick. He goes back in and goes for a Coup de Grace on Reigns but has to roll through. Balor ducks a Superman punch and hits a Slingblade on Reigns. Balor runs the ropes to nail Reigns and Rollins on the floor. Balor runs back into the ring and stands tall as his music hits while the others are down on the floor. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are backstage walking. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Angle is with Balor, Rollins and Reigns. He makes Rollins vs. Wyatt and Balor vs. Reigns for tonight. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. #1 contenders Sheamus and Cesaro are out next. The bell rings and Hardy unloads, taking it to the corner. Hardy ducks a Brogue Kick and rolls Sheamus up for 2. They end up on the floor as Sheamus launches Jeff into the barrier. Sheamus and Cesaro celebrate the move as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Sheamus comes flying with a big knee for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps control until Hardy kicks him to the mat. Hardy fights back and nails the inverted atomic drop. Hardy with the leg drop and a dropkick for a 2 count. Sheamus blocks the Twist of Fate and nails a big running knee to the face for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Jeff runs into boots in the corner. Sheamus goes to the top with the ax handle but Jeff catches him in mid-air with a stunner for a 2 count. More “delete!” chants from the crowd. Cesaro gets on the apron but Matt Hardy knocks him off. Jeff goes for the Twist of Fate but Sheamus pushes him into Matt’s direction. Sheamus goes for a Brogue but Jeff moves and it almost hits Matt. Jeff ends up nailing the Twist of Fate and going up top for the Swanton Bomb. Jeff covers for the win. Winner: Jeff Hardy After the match, Matt and Jeff stand tall in the ring. Still to come, Miz vs. Ambrose. Back to commercial. Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks while Alicia Fox waits. Noam Dar is at ringside. Cole notes that Dar arranged for Alicia to get this rematch. Back and forth to start the match. Fox with a few early pin attempts. Fox keeps control and hits a Northern Lights suplex. Fox keeps Sasha grounded now. Sasha breaks free and makes her comeback. Sasha with a dropkick and more offense. Sasha counters and sends Fox flying. Sasha with double knees in the corner. Fox with an elbow and a sunset flip for a 2 count. Fox blocks the Backstabber and sends Sasha over the top rope. Sasha clutches her knee as she lands. Fox brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Fox with the big scissors kick for the upset win. Winner: Alicia Fox After the match, Dar comes into the ring to celebrate with Fox. Still to come, Reigns vs. Balor and Rollins vs. Wyatt. Also, Miz gets his IC Title shot. We see Ambrose, Miz and Maryse walking backstage. Back to commercial. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose Back from the break and The Miz is out with Maryse. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is also out. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Back and forth to start. Miz with an early Skull Crushing Finale attempt. Miz with a roll up for 2. Ambrose counters and hits a swinging neck breaker as fans chant for Ambrose. Ambrose goes to the top but Miz rolls to the floor. Ambrose steps down to the mat as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Miz keeps control after coming off the top for a 2 count. We see how Miz launched Ambrose into the steel steps during the commercial. Miz keeps control and hits a neckbreaker for another 2 count. Miz does the “yes!” kicks to Ambrose now. Ambrose ducks the roundhouse kick and rolls Miz up for 2. Ambrose kicks Miz but has Dirty Deeds blocked. Miz fights back but Ambrose dumps him over the top rope. More back and forth after they come back in. Ambrose with the running bulldog and more offense for a close 2 count. They trade finisher attempts again. Ambrose with a roll up for 2. Miz charges but misses in the corner. Ambrose goes to the top and nails a big elbow for another 2 count. They go on and Miz hits a Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count after avoiding the slingshot lariat. More back and forth until Ambrose clotheslines Miz to the floor after another Dirty Deeds attempt. Ambrose goes to the top but Maryse stands in between Miz and a big elbow drop. Ambrose leaps anyway and Maryse moves. Ambrose crashes into Miz, sending him into the barrier. The referee counts and they make it back in right before the 10 count. Maryse gets on the apron and provides a distraction. Miz goes for a low blow but Ambrose catches it and blocks it. Ambrose nails a low blow of his own, right in front of the referee. The referee calls the match but Ambrose retains. Winner by DQ: The Miz After the match, Miz retreats to the floor as Maryse checks on him. JoJo announces Ambrose as the champion as he takes the title and talks some trash. We go to replays as Ambrose hits the corner to pose. Charly Caruso is backstage with Finn Balor. She promotes his WWE 24 special that airs after RAW and the Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules. She asks if he’s ready to step into The Big Guy’s yard later on RAW. Balor says Reigns may be the big dog but Balor has a whole world of heart. He goes on and says this may be Reigns’ yard but this is his universe. Still to come, Rollins vs. Wyatt and Balor vs. Reigns. We go to the ring and JoJo introduces RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is in the ring with a mic. She starts ripping into the people of Newark. She says they’re all failures but tonight they will finally get to see a winner – the first Superstar to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles and the only Goddess of WWE. She goes on and gets the “what!?” treatment. The music interrupts and out comes Bayley. Bayley announces that she’s getting her rematch at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bliss runs her down and says her moment in the sun is over. Bliss tells Bayley to sit at the kiddie table where she belongs and leave the titles to the adults. Bayley shoves Bliss and sends her out. Bliss comes to the apron and drops Bayley over the rope. Bliss goes under the ring and brings a kendo stick in. Bayley gets up and Bliss smacks her in the back with the stick. Bayley rolls to the floor in pain. Bliss taunts Bayley and stands tall in the ring as her music plays. We go to replays. Still to come, Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries vs. TJP and Neville. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Kurt Angle is on the phone when The Miz and Maryse walk in to interrupt. Miz rants on how the Intercontinental Title match ended. Angle makes Miz vs. Ambrose at Extreme Rules. Miz says that’s not good enough, he wants a match where the title can change hands on a DQ. Angle says consider it done but Miz needs to watch his tone with Angle. Maryse rants in French. Angle argues with her until “The Drifter” comes in with his guitar. Elias Samson causes Miz and Maryse to leave. Angle asks if he can help Samson but he just plays and walks off. Neville and TJ Perkins vs. Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher We go to the ring and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. His partner TJP is out next. Jack Gallagher is out first for his team. Austin Aries is out next. Cole confirmed Aries vs. Neville for Extreme Rules. Aries starts off with TJP and sends Neville off the apron. Gallagher comes in for some double teaming but TJP avoids it as Neville pulls him to safety. Gallagher launches his partner onto their opponents. Aries comes back in to stand tall as we go to commercial. Back from the break and TJP is in control of Aries. Neville tags in and stomps away. Neville sends Aries to the floor and distracts the referee while TJP attacks Aries on the floor. TJP tags in and keeps Aries down on the mat while Gallagher waits for the tag. TJP keeps control of Aries and taunts Gallagher. Neville with another cheap shot on Aries. Aries counters TJP and finally gets the tag to Gallagher. Gallagher unloads on TJP and throws him. Gallagher with another big slam for a 2 count. Everyone gets involved now. Gallagher ends up dropkicking Neville to the floor. Aries leaps from the top and takes Neville out on the floor. Gallagher and TJP tangle now. Gallagher with a big headbutt. Neville grabs Gallagher’s leg from the floor. Aries drops Neville with a discus five-arm on the floor. TJP takes advantage of the distraction and hits a Detonation Kick on Gallagher for the pin. Winners: Neville and TJP After the match, TJP and Neville head to the ramp as we go to replays with Gallagher and Aries recovering. Neville raises the title on the ramp and taunts Aries. The announcers plug the WWE Network – tonight’s WWE 24 special on Finn Balor, the WWE UK special airing this Friday, WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on Saturday, Backlash on Sunday and Extreme Rules on June 4th. Still to come, Rollins vs. Wyatt and Reigns vs. Balor. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Kurt Angle is checking on Bayley. He says her match with Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules will be a straight up wrestling match. Bayley isn’t happy and wants to make Bliss feel the pain she is feeling. Angle makes it a “Kendo Stick on a Pole” match. Golden Truth are backstage. R-Truth says he let them down last week by not securing the #1 contendership. Goldust says that’s nonsense and they can start the journey back to the top tonight with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Goldust cheers Truth up and they leave on the same page. Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we get another look at Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Back to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns as Cole talks about Braun being out of action for up to 6 months. The bell rings and it’s time for the match. We get some stalling after the bell. Balor blocks a big right hand and takes it to the corner. Reigns turns it around to boos. Reigns launches Balor across the ring again. Reigns stomps away in the corner as the referee backs him off. Reigns keeps control until he runs into a boot. Balor fights back with strikes but Reigns catches him in a big Samoan Drop that also takes some out of Reigns. Both are down as we get a replay. They tangle on the apron and Balor kicks Reigns in the head. Balor comes back in and unloads on Reigns. Balor with a kick to the face. Balor with a big chop in the corner but Reigns no-sells it and shakes his head. Reigns rocks Balor with a right. Reigns charges but Balor moves and Reigns hits the ring post with his bad shoulder. Reigns ends up on the floor. Balor with a big kick to the face from the apron. Balor nails a double stomp from the apron to take Reigns down. Balor circles the ringside area while Reigns is down. Back to commercial. Back from the break and they’re going at it. Balor sends Reigns through the ropes and kicks him when he comes back to the apron. Reigns falls back to the floor. Reigns turns it around on the floor after ramming Balor into the post. Both are down. Reigns stops the count and sends Balor into the barrier. Reigns positions Balor on the apron and nails a Drive By into the post. Reigns drags Balor into the middle of the ring and covers for a close 2 count. Reigns works Balor over in the corner with big shots as fans boo and count along. Reigns misses a big running boot but blocks the counter and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Balor blocks a Superman punch with a shot to the ribs. Balor fights back but Reigns kicks him. Reigns can’t get a powerbomb due to his shoulder. Balor counters and hits a stomp to the chest. Both are slow to get up now. Balor nails a Slingblade. Balor runs into a Superman punch. Reigns covers for a very close 2 count. Reigns gets up first as fans boo. He calls for a spear but Balor knees him. Balor with another Slingblade for a pop. Balor hypes up and charges for a dropkick into the corner. Balor goes to the top but he’s slow. Balor climbs up for Coup de Grace but Reigns knocks him down. Reigns ends up nailing a spear for the win. Winner: Roman Reigns After the match, both men are still down as Reigns’ music hits. We get replays and come back to Reigns sitting up in the cover while Balor struggles to recover on the mat. The announcers plug WWE Extreme Rules and tonight’s show before the lights go out. We cut to Bray Wyatt somewhere in the back. Wyatt says this may be Angle’s show and Roman’s yard but this is his world. He comments on taking out The Beast and standing triumphant as our new WWE Universal Champion but tonight he is tasked with saving another soul. Wyatt cuts a promo on Seth Rollins and wonders if he has what it takes to slay The Beast, to look evil in its eyes and conquer it. Wyatt tells Rollins to run and blows out the lantern. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Seth Rollins is interviewed about tonight’s main event. He’s confident about taking out Wyatt and slaying The Beast. Golden Truth vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Back from the break and out comes Goldust and R-Truth. Truth is shouting out Newark when Goldust attacks him from behind. Goldust unloads on his partner and beats him around. A “thank you” Goldust chant starts up. Goldust tosses Truth over the top to the floor. Goldust launches Truth into the barrier and keeps up the assault as the referee warns him. Goldust rolls Truth back into the ring and crawls over to him. Goldust with more strikes to keep Truth down. Goldust does his signature pose before kicking Truth again. Goldust takes the mic and says that’s what’s up. He drops the mic as some fans pop and do the “yes!” chant. Goldust poses again. Still to come, Wyatt vs. Rollins. Back to commercial. Titus O’Neil vs. Big Cass Back from the break and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass to a pop. Titus O’Neil is out next with Apollo Crews. Titus mocks Enzo and Cass, hyping Apollo and The Titus Brand. Titus enters the ring and does the Enzo dance as an “asshole” chant starts up. More mic work between the two sides, setting up Titus vs. Cass instead. Titus is going to wrestle in his suit. The bell rings and they go at it. Cass goes to the corner. Titus takes off his jacket and goes back to work on Cass in the corner. Titus beats Cass down and takes his belt off. Enzo yells at Titus to drop the belt. Cass ends up dropping Titus for the easy win. Winner: Big Cass After the match, Enzo celebrates with Cass while Crews checks on Titus. Enzo tries to take a selfie with Crews in the background but Crews takes him down with a kick. Crews’ music hits as Titus recovers and Enzo joins Cass on the ramp. Still to come, Rollins vs. Wyatt. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Aries vs. TJP is announced for 205 Live. Perkins is backstage with Neville now. Neville indicates he will still give TJP a title shot but they still have an Austin Aries problem. Neville says tomorrow night on 205 Live, Perkins, no they, will take out Aries. Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins We go to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt for tonight’s main event as the fireflies light up the arena. Seth Rollins is out next. They go at it to start and Wyatt gets the upperhand with a headbutt. Wyatt yells out and poses. They lock up again and Rollins applies a headlock. Rollins takes Wyatt down and kicks him in the back. Rollins with a chop in the corner now. They run the ropes and Wyatt misses, landing on the outside. Rollins leaps out and nails Wyatt, sending him into the barrier. Rollins sends Wyatt into the apron and then into the barrier. Rollins jumps up on the barrier and comes down but Wyatt catches him in mid-air. Wyatt launches Rollins into the barrier and stands tall as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Rollins goes to the top but Wyatt brings him down for a 2 count. Wyatt ends up hitting a superplex for a close 2 count. Wyatt keeps Rollins down as we get a replay of the superplex. Wyatt keeps Rollins grounded now. Rollins blocks the Uranage. Wyatt ends up on the floor as Rollins goes for a dive. Wyatt blocks it. Wyatt comes back in but runs into a boot. Rollins with a Blockbuster for a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins keeps control and nails a dive to the floor. Rollins brings it back into the ring and springboards in with a big shot for another pin attempt. More back and forth. Wyatt rocks Rollins with a big clothesline for another 2 count. Wyatt hits the Uranage for a 2 count. Rollins blocks Sister Abigail. More back and forth and pin attempts. Rollins goes to the top but Wyatt rolls to the floor. Rollins jumps to the floor and sends Wyatt into the barrier. Samoa Joe comes from the crowd and runs over Rollins as the referee calls for the bell. Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins After the bell, Joe brings Rollins into the ring and unloads on him. Joe plants Rollins into the mat as JoJo announces the winner. Joe keeps up the assault but stops to look at Wyatt, who has returned to the ring. Joe and Wyatt come face to face in the middle of the ring but stop to double team Rollins. Wyatt drops Joe with Sister Abigail out of nowhere. Wyatt hits Sister Abigail on Rollins as well. Wyatt poses over Joe and Rollins as RAW goes off the air.







