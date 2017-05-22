mainpage

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report 5/22/17 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a promo for the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Extreme Rules in two weeks.

We go right to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt as the Van Del Arena lights up with his fireflies. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves. Wyatt takes the mic and starts in on a promo like only he delivers. Wyatt starts talking about The Beast. Wyatt goes on about how he’s in control and soon he will rip open the chest of The Beast and feast on his heart. Wyatt says The Beast will die a horrible death at the hands of our true one savior, Bray. Wyatt says 4 other men will suffer at Extreme Rules as he begins his brilliant crusade to slay The Beast, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Wyatt goes on about his Extreme Rules opponents. Roman Reigns interrupts to a mixed reaction and out he comes. Reigns says if Wyatt is going to down him in his Yard, he might as well do it in his face. Wyatt laughs at Reigns and mentions how he’s the only one here who can beat Lesnar. Reigns says he’s going to beat 4 guys at Extreme Rules, including Wyatt, and go on to beat Lesnar, and that’s the truth. Reigns says he’s not worried about Extreme Rules right now, the only thing on his mind is how he’s going to get Wyatt out of his yard. They come face to face. The music hits and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to the stage. Angle says the Fatal 5 Way could very well be the biggest match of the new era. Angle goes on and makes Reigns vs. Wyatt for right now. The crowd pops. Angle calls for a referee and says “it’s true” as his music hits and we go to commercial. Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt Back from the break and the match kicks off. Back and forth to start. Wyatt turns upside down and taunts Reigns early. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail early on but Reigns ends up booting him to the floor. They bring it back in and Wyatt drops Reigns with the Uranage. Reigns goes on to turn it around until Wyatt launches himself into Reigns off the ropes. Both are down now. The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe to the ring. Wyatt watches from the corner. It looks like Joe is inviting Wyatt to double team Reigns with him. Joe grabs Reigns for the Coquina Clutch as the referee calls for the bell. Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns After the bell, Wyatt also attacks Reigns but Joe grabs him from behind and applies the Clutch. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins to make the save next. Rollins unloads on Joe and sends him retreating. Wyatt tries to come from behind on Rollins but Reigns makes the save with a Superman punch. Reigns and Rollins stand tall but trade looks as the Extreme Rules theme song plays. Still to come, Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson. Also, Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy with the winner picking the stipulation for Extreme Rules. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Reigns is backstage with Rollins. Reigns says he’s told Rollins before he doesn’t need his help. Rollins says he was out there for Joe, not Reigns. Angle appears and makes tonight’s main event – Rollins and Reigns vs. Joe and Wyatt. They walk off and Elias Samson appears with his guitar. Angle says The Drifter has been trying to get his attention for weeks and he just got it. Angle puts Samson in his first RAW match for later tonight – against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. The Drifter looks a bit worried but goes back to playing his guitar. Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari We go to the ring and out comes Akira Tozawa as Ariya Daivari waits in the ring. We see Brian Kendrick backstage watching and in communication with the announcers. Kendrick says he will be giving Tozawa some pointers tonight because he’s the teacher and Tozawa is the student. The bell rings and Tozawa goes at it with Ariya. Tozawa with a running knee and another shot for a 2 count. Tozawa gets hyped up but Daivari moves out of the way and clotheslines Tozawa for a 2 count. Tozawa makes a comeback with a bunch of offense. Tozawa with a German suplex. Tozawa goes to the top and nails a big senton for the win. Winner: Akira Tozawa After the match, Tozawa stands tall as we get a replay. We go back to Kendrick. He admits he’s impressed but not as impressed as everyone will be when he beats Tozawa in the Street Fight on WWE 205 Live tomorrow night. Still to come, Samson vs. Ambrose. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Charly Caruso approaches Sasha Banks backstage and asks her about her “rubber match” with Alicia Fox. She talks about moving on from Fox and Noam Dar tonight but they walk up and interrupt her. They taunt her for being all alone and not having anyone. Elias Samson vs. Dean Ambrose Back to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. The Drifter is in the ring with a spotlight. He plays and sings a song as fans boo. The music interrupts as WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose makes his way out for this non-title match. We see The Miz and Maryse on commentary. The bell rings and Samson applies a headlock to start. They trade holds and Samson drops Ambrose. Samson works Ambrose over and nails a running knee to the head while Ambrose is down on the apron. We go to commercial with Samson in control. Back from the break and Samson has Ambrose grounded in the ring. Samson drops Ambrose and covers for a 2 count. Samson goes back to grounding Ambrose again, focusing on the arm. Ambrose finally makes a comeback and hits a neckbreaker but both are down now. They get up and go at it. Ambrose with his usual offense. Ambrose with a big clothesline. Ambrose climbs to the top for the big elbow drop but Samson catches him with a jumping knee to the face on the way down. Samson with a close 2 count as Ambrose comes right back with a roll up of his own. Ambrose with the clothesline as both are down again. The Miz runs down to the ring and enters the ring. He looks at both Superstars and decks Samson. Winner by DQ: Elias Samson JoJo announces Samson the winner as The Miz looks on and applauds. If Ambrose is disqualified at Extreme Rules, he still drops the title. Ambrose chases Miz and finally gets his hands on him but Samson makes the save from behind. Samson drops Ambrose with the snap swinging neckbreaker and leaves him laying as Miz looks on. Still to come, Balor vs. Anderson. Big Cass is backstage and he’s upset, walking with a referee and asking what happened. They walk up on Enzo Amore, who is laid out. Cass calls for more help and tries to wake Enzo up as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Enzo is with medics, Cass and Kurt Angle. Enzo says he got jumped and didn’t see anything. They help Enzo up and take him away as Angle promises to get to the bottom of this. Cass tells Angle he better find out who did this before he does. Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Balor says it sounds like Balor Club is in the building here in Grand Rapids tonight. Balor talks about the Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules, tripping over his words a bit. Balor says Karl Anderson stands in his way tonight but don’t worry, Balor is focused. “Ladies and gentlemen…” interrupts as Paul Heyman comes out to the stage and introduces himself on behalf of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Heyman says one could assume he’s out here to scout victims for his client. Heyman marches to the ring and runs down the Fatal 5 Way participants. He enters the ring and gives props to Balor. Heyman came here to say to Balor’s face, that he looks forward and is most intrigued to possibly see Balor vs. Lesnar out of all the other possibilities. Heyman wishes Balor good luck in the Fatal 5 Way, on behalf of his client. Balor says he’s glad Heyman is here. He wishes Lesnar was here but he’s not… surprise, surprise. Balor wonders if Heyman will give Lesnar a message. Balor says he will win the Fatal 5 Way and then he will go on to face Lesnar for the title that he never lost. Balor tells Heyman to pass it on to Lesnar… Finn Balor will beat Brock Lesnar. Heyman listens and nods as the music hits and out comes Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows. Back from the break and the match is underway as Anderson is in control. Balor turns it around and aggressively unloads. Gallows gets on the apron and distracts Balor, allowing Anderson to hit an elbow and a clothesline. Gallows interferes again, nailing a cheap shot. Anderson takes advantage and covers for a 2 count. Anderson with more offense and a knee to the back for a 2 count. Balor fights back but Anderson uppercuts him. Balor with an overhead kick to the head as they both go down. Balor makes a comeback now. Anderson boots him and goes to the rope but Balor knocks him out of the ring. Gallows gets kicked from the apron. Balor follows up with another kick from the apron to Gallows. Balor fights Anderson off and goes to the top. He’s forced to roll through on a Coup de Grace. Anderson with a spinebuster for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive, taking out Anderson and Gallows. Balor brings it back into the ring and hits a Slingblade. Balor with double boots to send Anderson into the corner. Balor goes back to the top and nails Coup de Grace for the win. Winner: Finn Balor After the match, Balor stands tall and heads to the ramp as we get replays. Still to come, our tag team main event. Back to commercial. Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks as Alicia Fox waits in the ring with Noam Dar. This is the rubber match between Alicia and Sasha. Back and forth to start. Fox takes control after Dar distracts Sasha. More action between the two now. Alicia misses the scissors kick. Sasha positions her in the corner and hits the double knees for the win. Winner: Sasha Banks After the match, Sasha celebrates and stands tall as we get replays. We come back to Dar arguing with Sasha in the middle of the ring. She drops him. Fox comes from behind and hits Sasha, then drops her with the scissors kick. Fox stands tall over Sasha and kisses Dar as fans boo. Fox and Dar celebrate as her music plays. Kalisto and Apollo Crews are backstage. Kalisto asks Crews what’s wrong as he’s been fighting Titus O’Neil’s battles. He wonders if Crews attacked Enzo Amore tonight. Crews says Kalisto knows better than that, it wasn’t him. Titus ends up appearing between the two. He thinks Kalisto wants to become the first international acquisition for The Titus Brand. Kalisto says he does not want to be a part of the team. Titus says Kalisto messed up because now he’s going to have Crews teach Kalisto about respect. Titus says Kalisto messed up and calls him little man. Crews and Titus walk off. Still to come, Alexa Bliss is here. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers show us how Goldust turned on R-Truth last week. We get a new “Shattered Dreams Production” video from Goldust. He talks about how gold is the purest of all the brightest lights and has infinite luster, but Truth’s light is flickering. Goldust pushes away a script and goes on to say he controls how his next film will end as he’s back in the director’s chair. Goldust says The Golden Age is back. Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, asking about the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match at Extreme Rules. We see how Bliss unloaded on Bayley with a kendo stick last week. We also see marks on Bayley’s back from the attack. Bliss says she doesn’t feel bad for Bayley and the sound of the bamboo splitting her flesh makes Bliss salivate. Bliss says last week’s pain was nothing compared to what will happen at Extreme Rules. Bliss is going to make sure Bayley’s whole body is tattooed is welts. Bliss says Bayley doesn’t have it in her to get extreme. As far as tonight, Bliss is going to take it to Mickie James and turn her dreams into nightmares. We get a look at the recent feud between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Cole reminds us Braun underwent elbow surgery and could be out of action for up to 6 months. Still to come, Reigns and Rollins vs. Joe and Wyatt. Back to commercial. Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews Back from the break and Kalisto waits in the ring as Apollo Crews makes his way out with Titus O’Neil. Back and forth to start. Crews needs an early breather as Titus looks on. Crews comes right back with a dropkick for a 2 count. Crews lifts Kalisto for a suplex and keeps him held high in the air. Crews with another pin attempt. More back and forth action now. Titus gets on the apron but it almost backfires on Crews. Titus continues ranting at ringside. Crews goes to grab Kalisto again but Kalisto takes advantage of the distraction and hits Salida del Sol for the pin. Winner: Kalisto After the match, Titus enters the ring and tries to talk with Crews, who looks a bit disappointed. Still to come, Hardy vs. Sheamus. Back to commercial. Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. The winner of this match will get to pick the stipulation for their title defense at Extreme Rules. Sheamus is out next with Cesaro. The bell rings and they go at it. Matt takes control and counters, taking Sheamus down with a headlock. They get up and Sheamus drops Hardy with a shoulder tackle. Sheamus takes Matt down to the mat now. More back and forth now. Sheamus avoids a Twist of Fate and goes back to the floor for a breather with Cesaro. Matt follows but Sheamus turns it around. Sheamus with an European uppercut. Sheamus brings Matt back up on the apron and hits him in the back with forearms. Sheamus with the forearms on the apron now. He runs the ropes and launches Matt from the apron into the barrier. Jeff comes over to check on Matt. Sheamus brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for a flying clothesline and a 2 count. Sheamus runs into a boot and Matt rolls him up for a 2 count. Sheamus turns it back around but runs into the ring post as Matt moves. The “delete!” chants start as Matt unloads with Sheamus’ head into the turnbuckles. Matt goes up top but Sheamus recovers after a distraction and keeps control for another 2 count. We go to commercial with Sheamus in control. Back from the break and Sheamus remains in control. Sheamus goes on and hits White Noise for a 2 count. Jeff gets on the apron to distract Sheamus as he takes Matt to the top. This allows Matt to nail a tornado DDT for a close 2 count. They trade more counters. Sheamus blocks the bulldog. Matt hits a Side Effect for another close pin attempt. Sheamus counters a Twist of Fate and another Side Effect. Sheamus catches Matt with a big knee to the jaw but that’s not good enough. Sheamus ends up missing a Brogue Kick as Matt dodges it. Cesaro creeps around for an ambush but Jeff takes him out from the apron before he can attack. This leads to Matt hitting the Twist of Fate for the pin. Winner: Matt Hardy After the match, The Hardys hit the ramp as we go to replays. Charly interviews them about what stipulation they want at Extreme Rules. Matt says they are going to lock them up and tear them down… inside of a Steel Cage at Extreme Rules. The crowd pops as Sheamus and Cesaro look on upset from the ring. We get a look at what led to tonight’s main event. Back to commercial. Tony Nese vs. Austin Aries Back from the break and Tony Nese is in the ring. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is in there talking to him. Austin Aries is out next. The bell rings and Nese goes right for the injured knee as Neville watches from ringside. Aries takes control early on and hits a corkscrew elbow to the back of the head from the corner. Aries with a 2 count. Aries with a drop toe hold as he takes Nese to the mat and keeps him grounded, looking back at Neville. Nese avoids a Last Chancery. Nese looks to turn it around but Aries rolls him up for a 2 count. Nese avoids another Last Chancery attempt. They end up on the floor and Aries lands a dive. Aries stares at Neville and makes his way back in but Nese kicks the bad leg out, taking advantage of the distraction. Neville cheers Nese on as he takes control and works Aries around the ring. Aries slides out of a suplex but lands on the bad knee. Aries fights back but Nese is right on him. Nese runs into a boot. Aries goes to the top but Nese catches him on the way down with an elbow to the gut. Nese lifts Aries for a vertical suplex and keeps him in the air. Aries turns that into a guillotine. Nese fades down to one knee as Aries keeps the guillotine locked. Nese powers up and tries to throw Aries but Aries keeps him locked and turns it into the Last Chancery for the win. Winner: Austin Aries After the match, Aries stands tall and stares out at Neville. We go to replays. Aries hits the ramp and indicates he’s coming for the title as Nese and Neville look on from the ring. Neville suddenly attacks Nese from behind and applies the Rings of Saturn. Aries looks on from the ramp and applauds. Aries yells at Neville and challenges him to come try that on him. Still to come, Alexa Bliss will be in action. Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss Back from the break and Mickie James is out. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is out next for this non-title match. They lock up and trade holds. They break and lock up again. Bliss unloads in the corner with stomps. Mickie turns it around in the corner with kicks of her own. Mickie with more offense and a neckbreaker for a 2 count. More back and forth action. Bliss floors Mickie with a big right hand to the chin. Bliss tells the referee to shut up and drops Mickie with a DDT for the pin. Winner: Alexa Bliss After the match, Bliss stands tall and raises the title as we go to replays. Bliss goes under the ring and brings a kendo stick out. She returns to the ring and waits for Mickie to get up. Bliss smacks her in the back and laughs. Bayley runs down to make the save and gets control of the stick. Bliss backs down and leaves the ring before the stick is used on her. Bliss looks on fro the stage as Bayley helps Mickie up. Back from a break and we get a plug for WWE 205 Live with Tozawa vs. Kendrick in a Street Fight. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and Bray Wyatt is out first. Samoa Joe is out next. Seth Rollins is out first for his team. Roman Reigns is out last. Rollins starts off with Wyatt and they go to the floor. Rollins sends Wyatt into the barrier and attacks Joe, unloading on him. Rollins brings Wyatt back in but Joe comes at him with the distraction. Rollins ends up going into the barrier face first. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Wyatt is in with Rollins. Rollins finally makes a hot tag to Reigns. Reigns unloads on Wyatt to a mixed reaction. Reigns readies for a Superman punch but Wyatt turns upside down and taunts him. Joe decks Reigns from the side. Wyatt takes advantage of the distraction and goes back to work on Reigns, sending him out. Joe runs Reigns into the barrier. Joe brings it back into the ring and keeps Reigns near their corner as we see Kurt Angle watching backstage. Joe keeps Reigns grounded now. Reigns fights up and out but Joe drops him with a combo in the corner and covers for a 2 count. Wyatt comes back in to keep up the attack on Reigns. Reigns ends up fighting off Joe and Wyatt. Reigns with a Drive By on Joe. Reigns comes back in and sends Wyatt through the ropes to the floor. Reigns gets the hot tag and springboards in on Joe. Rollins unloads and hits a Blockbuster. Rollins launches himself over the top onto Wyatt on the floor. He comes back in and hits a Slingblade on Joe. Rollins keeps control and nails a suicide dive on both opponents. Rollins goes to the top but Wyatt hits him from the floor. Joe comes over in the ring and climbs up. Joe invites Wyatt to join him for a double superplex and Wyatt climbs up. Rollins fights them off, sending them to the mat. Rollins nails a crossbody on both opponents as fans pop. Wyatt ends up grabbing Rollins for Sister Abigail but Reigns stops it. Reigns rocks Joe. Rollins joins him. Reigns goes for a Superman punch. Joe moves and Reigns bumps into Rollins. Rollins falls down. Rollins asks Reigns what happened and they have words. Wyatt pulls Reigns to the floor and hits Sister Abigail on the floor as Joe applies the Coquina Clutch to Rollins in the ring. Rollins tries to fight the hold but he fades and the referee calls for the bell. Winners: Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt After the match, Rollins clutches his throat as Joe's music hits and Joe stands over him. We go to replays. Wyatt and Joe meet in the middle of the ring and may have some words. We see Kurt Angle watching backstage. Finn Balor approaches and wants a match for next week against one of the two. Angle has one even better – a Triple Threat. It will be Balor vs. Wyatt vs. Joe in a Triple Threat. Angle also makes Rollins vs. Reigns for next week's main event. RAW goes off the air with Joe and Wyatt staring at each other while Rollins is still down in the middle of the ring.







