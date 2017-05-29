mainpage

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report – 5/29 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video tribute for Memorial Day, narrated by John Cena. We go to the normal RAW intro video.

We’re live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s big matches.

We go to the ring and out comes The Miz with Maryse for another special edition of MizTV. Miz says they are feeling really good about the match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules on Sunday. He talks about how he went to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to get the stipulation that will see him win the title on a disqualification. Miz goes on and introduces his guests, calling them future RAW Tag Team Champions. Out come Cesaro and Sheamus. Miz thanks them for coming and praises them as the two hardest workers in WWE, besides himself of course. Miz brings up The Hardys stealing their spotlight and the titles. Sheamus and Cesaro agree it’s a shame. Sheamus says an even bigger shame is how fans turned on Cesaro. A “delete!” chant starts. Sheamus promises to break The Hardys and take back the titles on Sunday. Miz goes on about Ambrose and the IC Title until the music hits and out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion to a pop. Ambrose talks some trash and Miz reminds him he’s outnumbered, wondering if he’s crazy or stupid. Ambrose says one thing he is not is stupid. Ambrose drops the mic and the music hits, bringing out RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. The Hardys and Ambrose hit the ring for a brawl. They go at it and clear the ring, sending the heel retreating. The champions stand tall and face off with their opponents as we go to commercial. The Hardys and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz Back from the break and the six-man is underway. The Hardys double team Cesaro for a 2 count. Cesaro turns it around on Matt Hardy after Sheamus runs interference. The Miz comes in and works Hardy over. Sheamus is back in as Cesaro lands another cheap shot from the apron. Cesaro tags back in and keeps control of Hardy. Cesaro boots Jeff Hardy off the apron but it backfires and Ambrose ends up getting the tag. Ambrose unloads on Cesaro and sends Miz off the apron. Ambrose launches himself over the top and nails Miz on the floor. Ambrose ends up rolling through on the top rope elbow to Cesaro. Cesaro blocks Dirty Deeds. Sheamus tags in but Ambrose ducks a Brogue Kick. Ambrose clotheslines Sheamus over the top. More back and forth between the two teams. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker on Sheamus. Ambrose goes to the top but Miz distracts him. Sheamus crotches Ambrose and nails a high knee, sending Ambrose from the top to the floor. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Miz unloads on Ambrose with kicks. Ambrose ducks the roundhouse but Miz gets the upperhand and covers for a 2 count. Cesaro comes in now. Miz runs around and pulls The Hardys off the apron, stopping them from tagging. Sheamus and Cesaro hit a double team White Noise for a 2 count. Sheamus takes Ambrose to the top for a super White Noise but it’s countered. Ambrose sends Sheamus to the mat and climbs up for the big elbow drop. Cesaro tags in and stops Ambrose from tagging. Ambrose hits the big clothesline on Cesaro. Miz and Jeff get the tags and go at it. Jeff unloads on Miz and hits the inverted atomic drop, then the leg drop. Jeff with a dropkick. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate. Matt tags in and Jeff hits Poetry In Motion. Matt with the Side Effect but Sheamus breaks the pin. Jeff with a Twist of Fate on Sheamus. Cesaro takes out Jeff. Ambrose takes out Cesaro. Matt drops Miz with a Twist of Fate and tags in Jeff to hit the Swanton Bomb for the win. Winners: Dean Ambrose and The Hardys After the match, the champions stand tall as we go to replays. We go to the announcers to hype tonight’s show. Graves is texting on his phone when he says he has to go. He quickly gets up and takes off his headset before leaving. Cole and Booker look confused but Cole keeps talking about the show. Still to come, Alexa Bliss presents a “Bayley: This Is Your Life” segment. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Kurt Angle is reading something on a phone. Corey Graves is there. Angle reads something about him being a disgrace and embarrassment to WWE, something about a besmirch to his status as an Olympic gold medalist. Apparently someone is blasting Angle for his job as General Manager. Angle asks if this is some kind of joke and Graves says it appears to be serious. Graves loves the job Angle is doing and says he would hate for anything to come along and throw a wrench in the well-oiled machine Angle is running. Angle asks who gave Graves the information. Graves says people tell him things and he just wanted to give Angle a heads up about the information he has, and to let Angle know Graves is here to help if he can. Angle says if this is true, it could ruin him. Angle seems worried as he hands the phone back to Graves and Graves leaves. Zac Evans vs. Elias Samson We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias Samson, who has a spotlight and a guitar. The Drifter starts singing a song as his opponent waits, enhancement talent Zac Evans. The bell rings and Samson stares his opponent down. They lock up and Samson goes to work with a knee to the gut. Samson dominates and ends up getting the win with his snap swinging neckbreaker. Winner: Elias Samson After the match, Samson stands tall as Cole predicts we see his swinging neckbreaker a lot in the future. The announcers hype tonight’s show as Corey Graves returns to his chair. Cole asks what that was all about and Graves says it was personal. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Samoa Joe is backstage watching Finn Balor’s recent WWE 24 special. Charly Caruso approaches and asks him about tonight’s Triple Threat. Joe is studying the special to better destroy Balor. He talks about how he knows Balor and will take him out tonight. He brings up Bray Wyatt but the graphic flashes and we cut to Wyatt backstage somewhere. Wyatt cuts a promo on Joe and says he’s just like the rest, he’s blind. Wyatt goes on and says only one person can defeat The Beast, him. We see Joe watching as Wyatt goes on about how he can beat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Wyatt says Balor and Joe and all the others will give into their fears and… run. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt We go to the ring for tonight’s Triple Threat and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Samoa Joe is wrapping up his entrance. The lights go out as Bray Wyatt makes his way to the ring next. The bell rings and Joe goes at it with Balor as Wyatt watches from ringside. Balor and Joe go at it. Joe sees Wyatt clapping and brings him back in. Joe watches from ringside as Wyatt and Balor go at it now. Balor drops Wyatt with a big kick but Joe runs in to break up the pin. Joe beats Balor down with knees. Wyatt ends up tossing Balor to the floor and focusing on Joe but Balor comes from behind and takes Wyatt to the corner. Balor with shots to both opponents now. Wyatt nails Balor but misses a clothesline. Fans chant for Balor but Wyatt launches himself into Balor off the ropes. More back and forth now. Joe takes Balor to the top for a superplex but Wyatt comes over and powerbombs them both to the mat. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and taunts his opponents. Wyatt grabs Balor for Sister Abigail but Joe applies the Coquina Clutch on Wyatt. Wyatt goes down to one knee. Balor breaks the Clutch with a kick to the head. Balor stomps on Joe now. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive to Joe and Wyatt on the floor. We go to commercial with fans cheering for Balor as he stands tall after the dive. Back from the break and Joe rocks Balor. Joe and Wyatt double team Balor and drop him with shoulders. Wyatt chokes Balor as Joe looks on. They take turns on Balor. Balor fights back but Wyatt drops him from behind. Joe and Wyatt keep up the double team on Balor. Joe stands tall and Wyatt poses in the corner as fans boo. Joe mushes Balor and hits him with a forearm. Balor fights back on both opponents but Joe catches him in the inverted atomic drop, the big boot and the senton. Wyatt goes on and hits a senton of his own on Balor. Wyatt ends up turning on Joe and laying him out. Wyatt goes for the Uranage on Balor but it’s countered. Balor drops Wyatt with an overhead kick. Balor makes a comeback and unloads on Wyatt. Balor with a dropkick. Joe comes from behind and nails Balor with a clothesline. Joe goes on and drops Wyatt with a kick in the corner. Balor sends Joe to the floor and knocks Wyatt off the opposite apron. Balor keeps both opponents down and out of the ring before standing tall. Balor runs around the ring and drives Wyatt into the barrier. Balor runs around the ring again and sends Wyatt into the barrier. Balor brings Joe back into the ring as fans chant “this is awesome” now. Balor goes on until Joe catches him in a Uranage. Joe keeps Balor grounded now. Balor keeps control and nails a stomp. Balor blocks a Sister Abigail and takes out Wyatt. Joe blocks a Slingblade and tosses Balor, sending him to the outside. Joe waits for Wyatt to get up. Wyatt turns upside down and taunts Joe. Wyatt catches Joe in Sister Abigail but Joe rolls under the rope. Balor comes from behind and hits Wyatt. Balor with a Slingblade on Wyatt. Balor dropkicks Wyatt into the corner. Balor goes to the top and hits a Coup de Grace on Wyatt. Joe runs in and throws Balor into the ring post in the corner. Joe covers Wyatt and steals the pin for the win. Winner: Samoa Joe After the match, Joe stands tall and has his arm raised over Wyatt as we go to replays. Joe stands tall while Wyatt and Balor are down on the outside. Seth Rollins is backstage with Mike Rome. Rollins talks about his history with Roman Reigns but loses the friendly tone and says he owns Reigns. Rollins says it won’t be personal when he puts his knee in Reigns’ face tonight, it will be about him sending a message to everyone in the Fatal 5 Way. Rollins says he’s no stranger to changing the course of WWE history and he’s looking to do that again on Sunday. Rollins walks off. Sasha Banks and Rich Swann are backstage. Back to commercial. Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann Back from the break and Alicia Fox waits in the ring with Noam Dar as we see some of the recent events that led to tonight’s match and Sunday’s mixed tag match at Extreme Rules. Rich Swann is out next. He stop and waits for Sasha Banks to make her entrance. They head to the ring together. The bell rings and Dar attacks from behind and takes control. Swann fights back but Dar counters and slams him by his arm face first into the mat for a 2 count. Dar keeps control and keeps Swann grounded as Fox taunts him from ringside. Dar with more offense as he shuts Swann down again. Dar focuses on the arm and takes it to the corner as the referee warns him. Dar runs into an elbow. Swann with a drop toe hold. Swann makes a comeback and unloads with offense. Swann with a 2 count. Swann keeps control and goes to the top but Fox distracts him from the apron. Sasha runs over and takes Fox down on the apron, then rams her back into the apron. Swann goes to the top and nails Dar with a Phoenix Splash for the pin. Winner: Rich Swann After the match, Swann celebrates as we go to replays. Sasha joins him in the ring and they dance for a minute. Still to come, Reigns vs. Rollins in the main event. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with The Revival. Scott Dawson points out Dash Wilder’s wired jaw and says The Revival will be back soon. She brings up Enzo Amore getting laid out last week but Dawson says they haven’t been around in 6 weeks. Charly shows us video from last week’s Sasha Banks segment, where The Revival could be seen in the background walking. We posted about this last week. They admit they were here last week but they work here, why wouldn’t they be here? Dawson says Enzo is a bottom feeder on RAW and they wouldn’t waste their time on Enzo, but nobody else should either. The Revival walks off. We get a look at the Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa Street Fight on WWE 205 Live last week. We come back tot he announcers and Big Cass is confronting Graves, asking if he really made a comment about Cass having something to do with Enzo getting attack. Graves apologizes and says it was just a misunderstanding. Cass leaves as Cole hypes the show and we go to commercial. Kalisto vs. Titus O’Neil Back from the break and out first comes Kalisto. Titus O’Neil is out next with Apollo Crews. We see video from earlier in the day where Titus told Crews to watch and see how it’s done. The bell rings and they go at it. Kalisto strikes first and uses his speed to take control with a lot of offense early on. Titus stops a Salida del Sol but runs into a big boot. Titus overpowers Kalisto and drops down onto him for a pin but uses a handful of tights to get the pin. Winner: Titus O’Neil After the match, Titus stands tall as Kalisto argues with the referee. We go to replays with Titus starting to brag to Crews. Crews joins Titus in the ring for a selfie after the replays. The Titus Brand is ready to go party. Alexa Bliss is backstage walking. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She hypes the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match with Bayley on Sunday and pokes at Bayley for probably trying to hug the kendo stick. Bliss goes on about how soft Bayley is and says she had to dig deep to find out who Bayley really was. She introduces “This Is Your Life” and focuses on the table full of various items from Bayley’s life. We also see an older woman in the ring with a younger woman and younger man on the opposite side of the table. Bliss starts mocking some of the items on the table, including a trophy and a yearbook. Bliss introduces the older woman next… 4th grade teacher Mrs. Flapper. The teacher talks about how Bayley was such a good student. Bayley sat in the front row with… her dad. Her dad was there because Bayley cried when she was apart from him. Bliss introduces the younger woman next, Bayley’s childhood best friend Tracy Avalina. She talks about how they were good friends until Bayley never wanted to hang out because she’d rather watch RAW or SmackDown. Fans are bored of the segment now. The young man is Bayley’s ex-boyfriend, Phil Johnson. He says Bayley was a nice girl. Bliss wants to know about the first date. Phil says it was OK but kind of strange because her dad was always there. He says they almost had a moment one night where they were going to kiss. His eyes were closed but nothing happened. He opened eyes and there was her father. Phil says he only dated Bayley because he wanted to get close to Tracy. Tracy can’t believe it. She always thought Phil was out of her league but she always liked him. Booker says this is hard to watch and it really is. Tracy and Phil kiss as Bliss calls them disgusting. Bliss says this… this is Bayley’s life. The music hits and out comes Bayley. She rushes into the ring but Bliss stomps on her. Bayley comes back and gets the upperhand. Bliss decks her with a right hand. Bayley with a suplex. Bayley smiles and points up at the kendo stick on a pole. Bayley climbs up in the corner for the kendo stick but Bliss cuts her off. Bliss picks up the kendo stick and smacks Bayley in the back with it, sending her out to the floor. Bliss stands tall with the kendo stick as her music hits. We go to replays. We go to the announcers to hype Extreme Rules on the WWE Network. Still to come, Reigns vs. Rollins. Back to commercial. Back from the break and trainers are checking on Enzo Amore as it appears he’s been laid out again. Big Cass walks up and wonders where The Revival is. Kurt Angle says it wasn’t The Revival. Cass gets upset. Angle says he’s also upset but Cass needs to go calm down, Angle will help this. Enzo wakes up and tries to recover. Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher vs. TJP and Neville We go to the ring and out first comes Austin Aries. Jack Gallagher is out next. TJP is out first for his team. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out next. Aries has words with Neville as the bell hits. Neville won’t get in to face him. TJP dabs and taunts Aries but it backfires and Aries goes to work on him before Gallagher comes in and keeps it up. TJP turns it around and takes him to the corner. Neville tags in but runs into a boot from Gallagher. Gallagher with more offense before taking Neville down into a headlock. Aries gets a tag and faces off with Neville. Aries rallies but Neville retreats to the floors as fans boo. Aries and Gallagher stand tall in the ring as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Neville has control of Gallagher. Neville keeps Gallagher grounded and taunts Aries as the referee warns him. Gallagher fights back with headbutts but Neville mocks Aries and shuts Gallagher down. Neville takes his time with Gallagher and tags in TJP. Perkins launches himself over the ropes and covers for a 2 count. TJP with some taunts to Aries as well. TJP keeps Gallagher grounded in the middle of the ring as fans try to rally. Perkins with a cheap shot to Aries before going back to Gallagher. Aries comes in and kicks Perkins but Perkins keeps control of Gallagher, not allowing him to move. Perkins counters a move but Gallagher nails a headbutt and they both go down. Aries and Neville tag in at the same time and go at it. Aries with a shinbreaker before dropping Neville on his face for a 2 count. Neville fights off a Last Chancery attempt. Aries rocks Neville with a left. Perkins grabs Aries’ leg and trips him. Gallagher takes out Perkins on the floor. Aries launches Neville out onto Gallagher and TJP. Aries runs the ropes and nails the others. Aries limps around after the dive. Aries brings Neville back into the ring and goes to the top. Neville avoids a missile dropkick. Neville goes to the ropes but misses the corkscrew 450. Aries goes right into the Last Chancery for the win. Winners: Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher After the match, Gallagher and Aries embrace at ringside as Neville and TJP recover in the ring. We go to replays and come back to Aries and Gallagher taunting the heels from the ramp. Still to come, Reigns vs. Rollins. We go backstage to Reigns with Mike Rome. Reigns just wants one thing to be crystal clear – he doesn’t if it’s his best friend or his worst enemy or if it’s Seth freakin’ Rollins – no one owns him. Reigns is just out to prove why he is the big dog and why this is his yard tonight. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Charly Caruso approaches an angry Neville backstage and reminds him that he just suffered his first submission loss since joining the cruiserweight division. She asks if this worries him going into the Submission Match on Sunday at Extreme Rules. Neville just storms off. Cole shows us Goldust’s attack on R-Truth from two weeks ago and leads us to another “Shattered Dreams Productions” video. Goldust comments on reaching his breaking point and says he’s back where he’s always belonged, the director’s chair. Goldust says R-Truth knew the truth, that Goldust’s light was too bright for just a supporting role. Goldust goes on to reveal that the Golden Truth picture will be over soon. Their ending won’t be happy or sad, it will be… golden. Goldust says The Golden Age is back. Goldust’s feed is interrupted as a “R-Truth Presents” video begins. Truth mocks Goldust’s promo and says he’s a bad motha… shut yo mouth. Truth says he’s going to shut Goldust’s mouth. He’s coming to get Goldy. Truth says Goldy is going to get got. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins for tonight’s main event. Back from the break and out comes Roman Reigns. They lock up and Reigns over powers first. They size each other up before locking up again and trading holds. Rollins with an early roll up for 2. More back and forth as they trade holds. Rollins takes Reigns down and hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Reigns goes to the floor for a breather as some fans boo. Reigns takes his time coming back into the ring. They go at it and Rollins blocks a Samoan Drop. Reigns ends up dropping Rollins with a big right hand for another mixed reactions. Reigns clotheslines Rollins over the top rope now. Reigns follows and sends Rollins into the barrier. Reigns positions Rollins on the apron and drives him rib first into the ring post with a Drive By. Reigns brings it back into the ring and waits in the corner, calling for a spear. Reigns runs into a knee. Rollins clotheslines Reigns over the top to the floor. Rollins launches himself over the top to the floor. Rollins returns to the ring and stands tall as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Reigns sends Rollins into the barrier again. Reigns brings it back into the ring and waits for Rollins to get up. Reigns whips Rollins hard into the corner and he goes down. Rollins stalks Reigns and talks some trash as he waits for him to get up. Reigns with several big shots in the corner now. Reigns with a running boot to the face as fans boo. Reigns waits for Rollins to get up. Rollins blocks a Superman punch with a kick. Rollins keeps fighting and hits a Slingblade. Rollins with running forearms in the corner. Reigns counters a move but Rollins comes back and dropkicks him to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and hits the suicide dive. Rollins brings Reigns back into the ring. Rollins springboards in but Reigns knocks him out of the air with a Superman punch. Reigns with a 2 count. Reigns hulks up as fans boo. Rollins blocks a spear and rolls Reigns up for 2. Rollins kicks Reigns in the jaw and covers for a close 2 count. Rollins ends up on the top but Reigns crotches him. Reigns climbs up for a super Samoan Drop but Rollins slides out. Rollins turns that into a Buckle Bomb across the ring but Reigns bounces right out of the corner with a Superman punch. They end up on the floor and Reigns runs around the ring but Rollins sends him into the steel steps. Rollins brings it back into the ring and nails a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins goes back to the top and nails the Frogsplash but Reigns kicks out at 2 as Rollins’ ribs were hurting. Fans do dueling chants now. Rollins gets up first. Rollins talks some trash before going to the top. Rollins goes for a Phoenix Splash but rolls through. Reigns runs into a kick. Reigns with a right hand. Rollins with an enziguri. Reigns ducks a Curb Stomp and nails a spear for the win. Winner: Roman Reigns After the match, Reigns stands tall and recovers as we go to replays. Reigns poses in the corner as the announcers hype the Fatal 5 Way Extreme Rules main event for this Sunday. Rollins watches Reigns pose in the corner as RAW goes off the air. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Share this article: Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







