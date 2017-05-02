LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with footage from earlier today of Jinder Mahal doing a photoshoot with Randy Orton’s WWE Title belt. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon walks up and says titles are earned around here. Jinder talks about how he will beat Orton at Backlash. Shane tells him to worry about what’s happening tonight – a match against Sami Zayn. Shane takes the title to give back to Orton. We cut to the SmackDown opening video.

We’re live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton. Shane McMahon makes his way to the ring as fans cheer.

Shane thanks fans for the love and asks them to join him in welcoming the newest member of SmackDown. The music hits and out comes new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to a pop. Jericho welcomes us to the new Show of Jericho. Shane says there’s an entire locker room of guys who want to have a dream match with Jericho. Shane confirms that Jericho will defend his title against Kevin Owens tonight. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles to a pop.

Styles says a lot has changed since he and Jericho were on the same show. Fans do dueling chants. He informs Jericho that he is standing in the house that AJ Styles built. AJ reminds Jericho of their former tag team. Styles says he would love to take the title from Jericho at Backlash, if Jericho is still the champion at the end of the night. Jericho brags about making Owens tap at Payback. Jericho says he’s the new Face of America. Jericho goes to add Styles to The List but the music interrupts and out comes Owens.

Owens says this is the most pathetic thing he’s seen – Jericho, Styles and Shane arguing about things that don’t matter. Fans chant “you tapped out” but Owens says that doesn’t matter either, all that matters is him getting the title back tonight. Owens says The Festival of Friendship and WrestleMania 33 were nothing compared to what he’s going to do to Jericho tonight. Owens wonders why AJ is even out here. He tells AJ to get the hell out of his ring. AJ leaves the ring and meets Owens on the ramp. They start brawling. Officials come out to break it up. Jericho yells to let them fight. Shane leaves the ring and tries to help break the fight up.

Still to come, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella and Natalya. We see Jinder Mahal walking backstage with The Singh Brothers. We go to commercial.

