LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package showing what led to Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton at Backlash.

The pyro goes off inside the O2 Arena as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Randy Orton to a pop. Orton says he didn’t lose House of Horrors because of Bray Wyatt or that damn refrigerator, he lost because of Jinder Mahal. Orton talks about Backlash until the music hits and out comes Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers. Jinder talks about how he stole the title belt, which Orton has back, and shows us photos from his recent photo shoot with the title. Jinder says he will defeat Orton for the title at Backlash and bring it back to his people. The great nation of India will create a statue to pay respect to him. Jinder says the people will no longer disrespect his homeland or him. A “you suck” chant starts. Jinder says he will cleanse our ignorance with his greatness. Jinder says a new age will begin at Backlash – The Age of The Maharaja. Jinder goes to speak in Punjab but the music hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens with a mic. Owens knocks Jinder, Orton and England. He says the only thing anyone should care about is the new Face of America – Kevin Owens. Owens says he didn’t just regain his title last week, he ended Chris Jericho’s career. Fans boo. Owens goes on and says he plans on ending another career at Backlash – AJ Styles. Once that’s done, Owens won’t just be the US Champion or the Face of America. Owens says once he’s done he’s coming for the WWE Title next because the next thing on his list is becoming the face of WWE. Owens is on the apron now as Orton watches from the middle of the ring. Jinder is still standing on the steel steps. Owens repeats what he just said in French, because he can. Fans boo again. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles to interrupt. AJ addresses Owens and reminds everyone that this is SmackDown, the house that he built. AJ says Owens can keep bragging about what he did to Jericho but with all due respect, Jericho is no AJ Styles and neither is Owens. AJ goes on until the music hits and out comes Baron Corbin to interrupt. Corbin starts talking and walking down the ramp but Sami Zayn attacks him from behind. Sami brings it into the ring. Jinder goes to attack Orton. Orton grabs him for a second rope draping DDT but The Singh Brothers pull him to safety. Owens, Jinder, Corbin and The Singh Brothers stand on the floor as Orton, AJ and Sami look on from the ring. Still to come, Dolph Ziggler will confront Shinsuke Nakamura. Also, Natalya vs. Becky Lynch. We go to commercial. Back from the break and the six-man main event is confirmed with Superstars from the opening segment. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch James Ellsworth is in the ring with a mic. Carmella and Tamina Snuka are also in the ring. Ellsworth knocks the UK fans before Carmella takes over. Carmella introduces Natalya and out she comes. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi makes her way out next. Naomi tells London to make some bloody noise. She says they’re about to turn the arena into a straight lit-uation. Naomi introduces Becky Lynch and out she comes to a pop. Charlotte Flair makes her way out before the match can begin. Charlotte says she doesn’t need someone to introduce her because she doesn’t need an introduction… wooo! We go to commercial. Back and forth to start. They end up on the floor and Natalya turns it around. She brings it back in and keeps Becky grounded as Carmella cheers her on. Becky fights up and out. Becky with strikes and a clothesline. Becky with another and a dropkick. Becky with more offense and a Bexploder suplex. Natalya fights off a pin attempt and takes it to the corner. Becky turns it around but Tamina tries to distract her. Naomi nails her. Charlotte pulls Naomi away. Natalya takes advantage of the distraction and gets the pin on Becky. Winner: Natalya Still to come, another edition of The Fashion Files. Back from the break and we get another teaser for Lana’s debut, coming soon. Charlotte is backstage arguing with Naomi about why Becky lost. Becky walks up and gets in between them. Naomi threatens Charlotte and Charlotte disses her. Becky says they don’t stand a chance against the Welcoming Committee as long as they’re fighting with each other. Becky appears to have everyone on the same page to end the segment. The announcers lead us to another edition of The Fashion Files with #1 contenders Tyler Breeze and Fandango. They’re dressed as a UK cop and Sherlock Holmes. They use the segment to knock SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, calling them The Uggos. Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan We go to the ring and out comes Luke Harper as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Erick Rowan is out. They go at it to start bit Rowan takes control. Rowan with offense for a few minutes. Rowan with a splash in the corner. Harper comes right back and takes him down. Rowan comes back and they trade offense again. Rowan kicks Harper and drops him with a bigger kick. Rowan with a splash for a 2 count. Rowan with knuckles to the forehead. Harper breaks a hold and side slams Rowan. They’re both down now. Harper gets up and drops Rowan twice. Harper gets sent to the apron but keeps up the fight and drops Rowan. Harper launches himself in from the apron and follows up with a big boot for a 2 count. Harper misses the big clothesline but keeps control and catches Rowan in the tilt-a-whirl slam for a 2 count. Harper goes for a powerbomb but Rowan gets out. Rowan with a sitdown sideslam for another 2 count. Rowan shows frustration now. Rowan goes back to his sheep mask for guidance. Rowan looks like he’s about to use the mask on Harper but the referee takes it from him. Rowan takes advantage of the referee being distracted and puts thumbs to Harper’s eyes. Rowan hits a new spinning powerslam finisher for the win. Winner: Erick Rowan After the match, Rowan stands tall as we go to replays. Rowan shows off his mask in the corner to celebrate. Dolph Ziggler is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Dolph Ziggler with a mic. Ziggler says the fans are all hypocrites. He talks about what he’s done for the past 8 years but says no one appreciates him. They treat him like a contagious disease but who do they cheer for? The Nakamura chants start up. Ziggler says they cheer for someone who hasn’t even had their first match on SmackDown. Fans start chanting for WWE NXT next. Ziggler says that will all be edited out. Ziggler goes on ranting to the fans but the Nakamura chants start up again. Ziggler says no one cared then but they damn sure will now. Ziggler calls Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring and out he comes to a pop. Nakamura hits the ring and fans chant his name. Ziggler doesn’t have time for tricks tonight. Ziggler says Nakamura has been crusiing out to the ring for weeks now but it’s time to put up or sh… Nakamura grabs the mic from Ziggler. Nakamura tells him to shut up. If Ziggler wants to see what he can do, he will show him tonight. A referee enters the ring and they both get ready for a fight. Ziggler stops and says this will happen when he wants it to. Ziggler says he will expose Nakamura at Backlash later this month. Ziggler ends up nailing Nakamura with a cheap shot and going to work. Nakamura gets the upperhand and sends Ziggler to the floor. They face off as Nakamura’s music plays. Sami Zayn is backstage with his partners and he seems a little excited. Randy Orton and AJ Styles look at him like he’s crazy as he talks about strategy for the main event. Sami closes his eyes and imagines their names being announced as the winner. He opens his eyes and he’s all alone now. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we get another teaser for The New Day, coming soon. The Ascension vs. Breezango We go to the ring and The Ascension are out. #1 contenders Tyler Breeze and Fandango are out next. Fans sing along with Fandango’s theme. Konnor starts off with Fandango and ends up getting the upperhand with an assist from Viktor. Konnor drops an elbow for a 1 count. Viktor comes in and keeps up the attack for another pin attempt. Viktor keeps Fandango grounded now. Breeze eventually gets the tag and unloads on Viktor. He hits a Supermodel Kick but gets turned around in the corner. Viktor mounts him with strikes as fans count along. Fandango tags in and makes the save. Fandango goes to the top and hits the Last Dance on Viktor for the win. Winners: Breezango After the match, Breezango celebrates until SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos come to the stage with mics. They’re not going to rush the ring tonight but they are going to taunt Breezango in a very unique way about what will happen to them in 12 days at Backlash. Breezango just looks on from the ramp while The Usos rant. Back from a break and Brian Kendrick cuts a backstage promo to hype tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. We go to Mojo Rawley and a group of kids. He’s giving them a backstage tour it appears. He tells them a motivational story and shows off the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. They leave for the next part of the tour. We see the Twitter video from Rusev that we reported on earlier. He hasn’t heard from Shane McMahon since making his WWE Title shot demand a few weeks ago and he doesn’t like being ignored. Rusev is coming to SmackDown next week to get an answer. Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is out next followed by Baron Corbin. We go to commercial. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. 