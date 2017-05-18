Matches for Pre-Takeover WWE NXT Tapings, Hideo Itami’s Journey (Video), Patrick Clark

Share this article:

Below is the latest WWE NXT debut promo for The Velveteen Dream, which looks to be the new gimmick for former WWE Tough Enough participant Patrick Clark:

It was announced on this week’s NXT episode that Aleister Black will be in action on next Wednesday’s special edition, which will tape this Saturday in Chicago before Takeover hits the air. Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake will also take place.

Below is a look at Hideo Itami’s journey to Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: Chicago” main event against NXT Champion Bobby Roode:

