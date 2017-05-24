Matches for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Pete Dunne’s Theme, William Regal – Yuji Nagata

- As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Bruiserweight” theme song for new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne:
- Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature matches taped before “Takeover: Chicago” this past Saturday night at the Allstate Arena. Matches include Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins, “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark vs. an enhancement talent and Wesley Blake vs. Drew McIntyre.
As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal is currently in Japan until early June to scout talents for the company. Here he is catching up with former WCW star and Japanese legend Yuji Nagata:
Just had a lovely night with my great friend @nagata769 .Mr Well Past It and Mr Anti Aging. pic.twitter.com/oPDXJ11nye
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 24, 2017
