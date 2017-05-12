The Miz to Host MTV Special, Photos and Video from Triple H’s BGCA HOF Induction, Natalya

Share this article:

WWE posted this video with Natalya to promote the project:OM international yoga event that is going on this week. WWE is partnering with project:OM and Susan G. Komen to raise breast cancer awareness this Mother’s Day weekend.

MTV announced this week that The Miz will return to their programming as host of the “Invasion of the Champions” reunion. The special airs on Tuesday, May 16th at 8pm EST before the beginning of the next Challenge. Miz spoke with MTV News and commented on being back at the recent taping:

“It’s awesome to be back. This is where it all started for me. MTV gave me the opportunity to believe in myself and do anything I wanted, and now I get to be a WWE superstar, which was my childhood dream. And I guarantee I would not be where I was today if it wasn’t for MTV.”

As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Below are photos and a video from the ceremony in Dallas, with comments from Triple H. He was inducted along with WNBA star Skylar Diggins, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, actor Anthony Anderson, Dr. Dante Lauretta and Dr. Philip Schein. Vince McMahon was inducted into the Hall in 2015.

We're on the Blue Carpet with @TripleH from @WWE ! So excited to welcome him into the Alumni Hall of Fame! #greatfutures pic.twitter.com/CeCwvBhJmP — Boys & Girls Clubs (@BGCA_Clubs) May 10, 2017

I remember not being old enough to get my first one…honored to get my Gold Card to the @BGCA_Clubs. pic.twitter.com/jhpq8tE88m — Triple H (@TripleH) May 10, 2017

Thank you for the incredible honor @BGCA_Clubs and congratulations to this year's inductees into the Alumni Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/O4eR6crIPd — Triple H (@TripleH) May 11, 2017

