New Champion Crowned on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Fresno (Videos, Photos)

Share this article:

0 votes

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Tables have turned after a wicked CANNONBALL on the outside as @FightOwensFight steps into the driver's seat! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/JhLq6sMMRL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 3, 2017

Medics are attending to @IAmJericho after that DDT on the floor led him to lose the #USTitle on #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/d9hgpckzLP — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related