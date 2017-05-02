New Details on Sean Waltman’s LAX Drug Arrest, Waltman Says He’s Clean, More

Share this article:

As noted, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was arrested this past Saturday at the airport in Los Angeles as he was flying out for an indie appearance in the UK. TMZ has reported that Waltman was charged with felony drug possession after trying to bring meth and marijuana through customs. While being booked, it was also discovered that Waltman had an outstanding warrant from a previous DUI arrest. He was booked on a $35,000 bond and later released on Sunday evening.

TMZ has another update that notes police believe Waltman was planning on selling the drugs overseas because of the quantity he had on him. A police report notes that Waltman had three cannabis chocolate bars, two THC liquid cigarettes and a total of 38 meth/amphetamine capsules. Waltman also had $736.10 in cash on him.

Waltman was on a Customs & Border Patrol watch-list for narcotics, presumably due to his history of drug-related arrests, which led to airport drug-sniffing dogs catching him. Waltman went through customs and had his name flagged, which brought a drug dog over to search his bags. The dog alerted officers to a hit and Waltman’s bags were then searched.

Police determined that the large quantity of drugs plus the US currency were associated with narcotics sales. Waltman was booked on felony possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He could face up to 4 years in prison if convicted.

Waltman spoke with TMZ Sports and said he understands people might not believe him but he insists he is not using or selling drugs, period. Waltman admitted he was “one of the worst meth heads ever” but said he’s a changed man, and prides himself on living a clean life. Waltman said, “I know the truth will come out. In the meantime, oh what a mess man.”

Waltman also tweeted the following this afternoon on the ordeal:

We'll have to wait for the lab results to come back on my yeast-cleanse capsules. In the meantime, I understand ppl's reason for doubt. pic.twitter.com/Mh6Kr85iEX — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017

There will also be hair follicle test & polygraph coming. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017

