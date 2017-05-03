New Lana SmackDown Teaser, Name Change for WWE Cruiserweight, Naomi Tweets a Warning

Share this article:

Below is the latest vignette for Lana’s in-ring debut for WWE SmackDown. No word yet on when The Ravishing Russian will being her dance moves to the blue brand but she continues to work weekend WWE NXT live events in Florida to improve her skills.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi tweeted the following warning to Carmella and James Ellsworth after last night’s SmackDown episode. Naomi and Charlotte Flair lost a tag match to Carmella and Natalya after Ellsworth distracted Naomi for a pin by Carmella.

It’s worth noting that TJ Perkins is now using the name TJP on RAW and 205 Live, one of the same names he used while with TNA. Perkins picked up a win over Lince Dorado on last night’s 205 Live. Below is video from that match:

