New WWE Champion Crowned at Backlash Tonight (Photos, Videos)

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
This is Jinder’s first title run since first signing with WWE years ago. Orton won the title back at WrestleMania 33 with a win over Bray Wyatt.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s shocker:
With the @SinghBrosWWE in tow, #TheMaharaja @JinderMahal looks to take FULL ADVANTAGE of his #WWETitle opportunity! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/LRnl6krHIe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 22, 2017
The #WWEChampion @RandyOrton has the @AllstateArena on his side as he prepares to defend his #WWETitle! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bShFZNbrG8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2017
Will @RandyOrton's voices help him retain the #WWETitle? He takes on @JinderMahal RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bStDOLr4VR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2017
The bell hasn't even rung yet!!! @RandyOrton isn't wasting ANY time in this bout! #WWEBacklash @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/dSMEyamdgc
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
"LET'S GO JINDER!" The @WWEUniverse in Chicago is making their voices HEARD! #WWEChampionship #WWEBacklash @JinderMahal @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/Xc39Yl6FwV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 22, 2017
There's no such thing as wasted motion for @RandyOrton… #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/EdFgXcRGJM
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
.@JinderMahal writhes in pain after going shoulder first into the ring post! #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/5d3l1bhFiM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2017
This is the LAST place you want to be, @JinderMahal… @RandyOrton #WWEChampionship #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/OuUvBYTeKG
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
When The Viper STRIKES, you feel it!!!!!! @RandyOrton #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/IjZNtxzr37
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
It only takes ONE…. #RKO#WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/FWfHcOVYzm
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
DOUBLE the Superstars, DOUBLE the pain! #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @SinghBrosWWE #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/A0kUhjoBpx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2017
.@SinghBrosWWE are clearly not happy with #TheViper @RandyOrton! #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/sy9uKDnRC8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2017
THAT'S RIGHT! @JinderMahal is your NEW #WWEChampion!!!! #AndNew #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/pI2Ol0oGSF
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
.@JinderMahal has just DEFEATED @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship… and the @WWEUniverse is in SHOCK! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Qh9cyOcOIH
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
Let it sink in… @JinderMahal celebrates with the @WWEUniverse after becoming the NEW #WWEChampion! #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship #AndNew pic.twitter.com/SSiUYcdwgU
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
Welcome to the era of #TheMaharaja…. #WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/mULXtZNkMF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More