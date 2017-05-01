News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss Celebrates, Payback Fallout

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California with the fallout from last night’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.
No matches have been confirmed for tonight but it looks like RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys may defend against Goldust and R-Truth. It’s worth noting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for the show.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:
- Braun Strowman rules Team Red
-
Cesaro & Sheamus reach their boiling point
-
There’s no room for “The A-Lister” in The Bálor Club
-
Bliss celebrates a history-making win
-
Hobbled Kingslayer stuns Samoa Joe
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More