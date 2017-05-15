News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – IC Title Match, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defending against The Miz.

No other matches have been announced for tonight but we should see the return of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who was off for last week’s taped show from London.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

Dean Ambrose to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz

What’s next for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

“The Bar” is officially raised

Alexa Bliss’ “new best friend” stands tall

It’s over when Samoa Joe says it’s over

