News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Contract Signing Added, Rusev’s Return, More

Share this article:

0 votes

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Announced for tonight’s SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match. SmackDown will also see WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens host Chris Jericho’s Highlight Reel, Rusev’s return to demand a WWE Title shot and a contract signing for the match with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. 205 Live will feature Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins in the main event.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

No. 1 contenders square off ahead of title matches

Will Rusev get the WWE Title match he’s demanding?

Six-Woman Tag Team Match participants make it official

The Highlight Reel, hosted by … Kevin Owens?

The Viper takes on The Lone Wolf before WWE Backlash

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related