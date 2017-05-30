News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Fatal 5 Way, Sasha Banks, More

Share this article:

0 votes

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

SmackDown will feature a Fatal 5 Way to crown the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Charlotte Flair. No other matches have been announced. 205 Live will feature a special appearance by Sasha Banks.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

SmackDown Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to take place tonight

Will Sami Zayn be back in action?

Can anyone stop The Usos?

WWE Money in the Bank momentum at stake

Will Mahal avoid The Viper’s fangs?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related