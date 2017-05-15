Nikki Cross Hypes WWE NXT Takeover (Video), Top High-Flying Big Men, Birthdays

Share this article:

As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at high-flying big men including Roman Reigns, the late Umaga, Bam Bam Bigelow, Mike Awesome, Test, Rikishi, Vader, Kane, Big Show and The Undertaker:

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons turns 59 today while fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich turns 60.

Nikki Cross taunts WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot ahead of their Triple Threat at “Takeover: Chicago” next weekend in this new video:

