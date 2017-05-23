Poker wrestling with WWE stars

It certainly would be amazing to play poker with one of those WWE super stars. It is true that professional and professional wrestling enjoy quite a large overlapping fan base. Making those larger-than-life personalities play poker at new jersey betfair casino would indeed be simply amazing. Everyone has their favorite WWE stars and their favorite poker game. Poker is indeed a game of strategy and skill. The combinations of players’ cards remain hidden until the end of the hand. The poker variations are based on the number of cards dealt, a number of cards dealt hidden and the betting.
It would indeed be exciting to get WWE Superstars around a poker table. Here are a couple of good names to pick from.
• The Undertaker
Imagine trying to get a read through Undertaker’s poker face! It would indeed be almost impossible to win a game as this is a supremely confident and brash player, whether on the field or the poker table. It is true that Undertaker likes poker and participated in a charity poker event. As he has appeared in many costumes, you can expect him to flaunt a new costume at the poker game. His speed and agility within the rig would match his skills at poker.
• Bret Hart
Enjoy a cool poker game with this, and collected WWE Superstar. He certainly has all the skills that can help his shield his pocket aces. Expect him to throw a fit if “screwed” by the dealer. You won’t miss him at the table because of his overall swagger and overall swagger.
• Macho Man Randy Savage
Macho Man Randy Savage is a true “maniac,” and it would indeed be difficult to understand his playing style. However, it is almost certain that he would be able to pull off a nice bluff. His fans would love his for his trademark drawn-out cry of “Ohhhhhhhyeahhhhhhh!”, as he makes a win at the poker table.
• Mick Foley
Mick Foley would certainly make for a fascinating poker opponent. His legendary in-ring persona will keep you on edge and, you will never know what is going to his you the next. His ring persona differs from his creative mind and a warm heart in reality, and he would certainly put his traits to use at the poker table. As he loves Christmas, it would be a good idea to play poker with him near a Christmas tree!
Santino Marella
Santino Marella is quite the character and would be a lot more entertaining at the poker table. Expect a barrel of laughs and comic relief, along with a fantastic game. You will love his goofy gimmick, and there is no denying that you will enjoy the most entertaining poker game ever.
• Trish Stratus
The WWE Diva would certainly be most welcomed at any poker table. The great female wrestler was seen in a poker-themed vignette, and one can expect great fun and entertainment with her at the poker table. Expect loads of thrilling time when playing poker with Stratus.