Promo for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Matches, Triple H Video from BGCA Hall of Fame Induction

Share this article:

0 votes

As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in Dallas last Wednesday, joining Vince McMahon, who inducted into the 2015 class. WWE posted this video from the ceremony:

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles and Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match have been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Manchester, New Hampshire. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related