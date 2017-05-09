R-Truth Set to Host Upcoming WWE Network Series

Share this article:

WWE veteran R-Truth is set to get his own WWE Network series soon, according to PWInsider. The plan is for the series to debut in late summer or early fall of this year.

WWE secretly filmed a pilot with Truth back in March. The series looks to be the first game show on the WWE Network and Truth will be hosting.

