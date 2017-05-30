RAW Superstar Set for WWE 205 Live, Update on The Revival, Kendo Stick Match Promo

We noted last week how The Revival were spotted walking backstage during a Sasha Banks interview. It turns out that this was not a botch as we were meant to see the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions in the background. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their RAW returns on last night’s show, their first appearances since Dash went down with a broken jaw. The background sighting was used to fuel speculation on The Revival attacking Enzo Amore backstage. Below are photos and a video from this week’s appearance by The Revival, who will be back in action on RAW soon: