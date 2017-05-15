RAW Tag Team Title Match Set for Extreme Rules, Match for Tonight’s RAW (Video)

Share this article:

In the video above, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are informed that they will defend their titles against #1 contenders Sheamus & Cesaro at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. It’s also revealed that Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus on RAW tonight.

No word yet on a possible Ladder Match stipulation being added to the match but Jeff mentions fighting the #1 contenders under No DQ rules.

No other matches have been announced for Extreme Rules as of this writing. The pay-per-view takes place on June 4th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

