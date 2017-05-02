The Rock’s Birthday, Maryse on The Miz Becoming #1 Contender (Video), Kurt Angle

Below is video from last night’s “Table For 3” with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talking to Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge about having 5 children. Angle says he wanted 6 but that’s not going to happen. Edge wonders how Angle juggles everything as he’s all over the place with just 2 kids. Angle says he didn’t get to see his oldest kids a lot because he was on the road but he learned how to be a good dad and spent almost every day with his kids after he got sober a few years back.