Rusev on Why He Missed WWE SmackDown, New Teaser for Lana’s SmackDown Debut

Rusev tweeted the following on missing the show, saying he was at the Nashville Predators NHL game instead:

Sorry #SmackDownLIVE I had to make the @PredsNHL game. See you when I see you.

Below is last week’s announcement on Rusev’s return set for this week’s episode. No word yet on why he didn’t appear or when he will make his return but we will keep you updated.

Rusev comes to SmackDown LIVE next week for an answer to his WWE Championship demands

Rusev is coming to SmackDown LIVE next week, and he’s looking for an answer to his demands for a WWE Championship Match.

The Bulgarian Brute was sent to Team Blue in the Superstar Shake-up but has yet to be seen in competition on Tuesday nights. Rusev sent a video to the blue brand, explaining that he does not like SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Because of his opposition to the Shake-up, the bruiser is refusing to compete on SmackDown LIVE unless he receives a WWE Championship Match at Money in the Bank on June 18. Rusev has promised to pack his backs and return to Bulgaria if he does not get this opportunity.

Since issuing his ultimatum, The Bulgarian Brute has yet to receive an answer. Rusev posted a video on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon addressing McMahon.

If you don't want to reply to me @shanemcmahon, I come to #SDLive to get my answer. #RusevReturn pic.twitter.com/Ddu6QOSDh6 — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 9, 2017

“I don’t like being ignored,” he said. “That’s even more disrespectful than turning me down.”

The former United States Champion will not be ignored any longer.

“I want an answer,” Rusev declared. “And I’ll get one when I come to SmackDown LIVE next week.”

Will The Bulgarian Brute get the answer he’s looking for? Find out on SmackDown LIVE next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!