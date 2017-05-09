Senator Endorses Kane, Eva Marie In New Movie Trailer, WWE UK Notes

Glenn Jacobs (Kane) recently announced that Senator Rand Paul has given him an endorsement in his campaign for the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Kane posted the following comments with a statement from Paul on Facebook at this link :

‘I’m extremely proud to be endorsed by Senator Rand Paul, the most conservative Senator in the U.S. Congress: “The battle for liberty happens at all levels, federal, state and local. My friend Glenn Jacobs not only made a name for himself in the world of WWE, but for years has labored as a community activist eager to bring more freedom and prosperity to as many people as possible. His small government and pro-liberty philosophy of government – on education, the economy, regulation, taxes and more – is exactly what we need more of in our politics. It’s why I think Glenn would be an excellent choice for mayor of Knox County.”‘