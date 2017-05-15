Several Matches and Stipulations Added to WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is the updated card for the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore after tonight’s RAW:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

The title can change hands on a count out.

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related