Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Tapings for Tonight from London

Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today’s tapings at the O2 Arena in London. These will air tonight on the USA Network.

Tonight’s main event will be Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

The show opened with Orton in the ring for a promo, his first since House of Horrors. He’s interrupted by the other main event participants. The segment ends in a 3-on-3 brawl

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya is up first. Natalya rolled Becky up for the win. Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Carmella, James Ellsworth and Tamina Snuka were at ringside. The babyfaces appeared in a backstage segment to issue a six-woman match for Backlash

They aired a video package for Lana’s debut, coming soon

Another “Fashion Files” video with Breezango was shown

Erick Rowan defeated Luke Harper with a new finisher

Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring to talk about Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura is out next to a huge pop. Nakamura issues a challenge for tonight but Ziggler turns him down and wants the match at Backlash instead. Ziggler attacked Nakamura and left him laying

They aired another video package for The New Day, coming soon

Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Ascension

Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin defeated Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles when Jinder pinned Orton

