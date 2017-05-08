Spoilers: WWE UK TV Tapings from 5/6/17 and 5/7/17

Share this article:

Below are spoilers from the weekend WWE UK TV tapings. No word yet on when these will air.

Saturday:

William Regal thanked the fans and announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake later with the winner earning a title shot tomorrow

Mark Andrews defeated James Drake

Saxon Huxley & Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese

Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell

TJP defeated Rich Swann

Tyson T-Bone defeated Dan Moloney

Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang

WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners

Sunday:

Wolfgang defeated Joseph Conners

TJP & Brian Kendrick defeated Dan Moloney & Rich Swann

Tyson T-Bone defeated Saxon Huxley

Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

Triple H cut a promo in the ring and thanked fans for making the shows possible

Sam Gradwell defeated James Drake

Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the new #1 contender

WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Mark Andrews. After the match, Dunne attacked Andrews and out came William Regal. Dunne and Bate had a staredown while Regal watched

