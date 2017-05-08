Spoilers: WWE UK TV Tapings from 5/6/17 and 5/7/17

Below are spoilers from the weekend WWE UK TV tapings. No word yet on when these will air.
Saturday:
- William Regal thanked the fans and announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake later with the winner earning a title shot tomorrow
-
Mark Andrews defeated James Drake
-
Saxon Huxley & Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese
-
Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell
-
TJP defeated Rich Swann
-
Tyson T-Bone defeated Dan Moloney
-
Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang
-
WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners
Sunday:
- Wolfgang defeated Joseph Conners
TJP & Brian Kendrick defeated Dan Moloney & Rich Swann
Tyson T-Bone defeated Saxon Huxley
Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese
Triple H cut a promo in the ring and thanked fans for making the shows possible
Sam Gradwell defeated James Drake
Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the new #1 contender
WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Mark Andrews. After the match, Dunne attacked Andrews and out came William Regal. Dunne and Bate had a staredown while Regal watched
