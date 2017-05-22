Steel Cage Match Stipulation Added to WWE Extreme Rules Match, Updated Card

Share this article:

Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys at WWE Extreme Rules will now be a Steel Cage match. Matt Hardy defeated Sheamus on tonight’s RAW from Grand Rapids to earn the right to pick the stipulation.

Below is the updated card for the June 4th pay-per-view from Baltimore:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

The title can change hands on a disqualification.

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

