Titus O’Neil Sued for WWE Swerved Prank Gone Wrong

Share this article:

0 votes

TMZ reports that Titus O’Neil is being sued by cameraman Donald Anderson, who worked on the first season of WWE Swerved on the WWE Network.

Titus is being sued for $1.2 million. Anderson alleged that when he was filming a segment in May 2015 involving WWE stars being shocked with a cattle prod, Titus kicked the camera out of his hand after being zapped. Anderson alleges he was told to leave the premises following the incident for fear that Titus would continue assaulting him.

Anderson also claimed that his hand, wrist, and fingers were severely damaged in the incident.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related