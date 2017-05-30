Tommaso Ciampa Injury Update, WWE Stars Filming Today, WWE Legend on Cena – Reigns

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is video from last night’s “Table For 3” with Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes. Hayes talks about similar crowd reactions for John Cena and Roman Reigns. Hayes notes that officials always thought they should have turned Cena heel. Hayes goes on to praise Cena’s longevity and says he would like to see Reigns vs. Cena.

WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo surgery this week, according to PWInsider. We now know that Ciampa is suffering from a torn ACL but there’s no word yet on the severity of the injury or how long he might be out of action but it could be for a while. As noted, Ciampa suffered an injury at the live event before “Takeover: Chicago” but later suffered another injury during the Ladder Match loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at Takeover. After turning on partner Johnny Gargano, Ciampa was set for a big heel push in NXT. He has promised to be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling once he returns.

Corey Graves and Goldust are filming a special episode of Graves’ “Superstar Ink” at Luke Gallows’ Painted Gypsy Tattoo shop in Georgia today. Goldust and Gallows tweeted the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related