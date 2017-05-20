Tommaso Ciampa Suffers Injury, Triple H Comments on His Status for Takeover

Share this article:

0 votes

WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa suffered an injury at Thursday’s NXT live event in Highland Heights, KY. The injury occurred during the tag team match between DIY and SAnitY. Just a few minutes into the match, Ciampa dived off the ring apron onto Sanity and hurt his left leg. This led to the match being stopped and ruled a no contest. An upset Ciampa hopped to the back.

Triple H provided an injury update during the Takeover conference call and said that Ciampa was x-rayed but there was no serious damage but rather a sprain. He said that he has talked with Ciampa and he was moving around. He noted that he would be checked out by doctors but as of now, Ciampa is scheduled to wrestle at Takeover tonight in the Ladder Match against The Authors of Pain.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related