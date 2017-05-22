Top Matches Announced for the Final WWE RAW Before Extreme Rules

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced tonight that next Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW from Greenville, South Carolina will feature the Fatal 5 Way participants going at it in a double main event.
Angle announced the following matches for next week:
- Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
-
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
As noted, the Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules will see Joe, Wyatt, Balor, Reigns and Rollins do battle to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.
