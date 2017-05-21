Triple H Congratulates Pete Dunne (Photo), JR’s Takeover Entrance, WWE NXT Matches Taped

Share this article:

0 votes

As noted, last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event saw Pete Dunne defeat Tyler Bate to become the second-ever WWE UK Champion. That match was called by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Below is video of JR’s entrance:

The following matches were taped before Takeover and should air next Wednesday on the WWE Network:

Patrick Clark as “The Velveteen Dream” vs. Robert Anthony

Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake

Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins

NXT spoilers from tonight are at this link.

Speaking of Dunne becoming the new WWE UK Champion, Triple H posted this backstage photo after the match and congratulated The Bruiserweight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related