WWE 205 Live Star Returns (Video), The New Day – Talking SmackDown Video, Commercials Note

The New Day made a special appearance on Talking Smack with Renee Young and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon this week but there’s still no word on when they will debut on SmackDown. The segment did see Shane agree to appear on Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube gaming channel this week. As noted, WWE did not air a teaser for The New Day’s blue brand debut this week but it appears Kofi Kingston has been cleared to return as they are back on the road. Video from Talking Smack can be seen below:

WWE SmackDown began using the picture-in-picture commercials on this week’s USA Network broadcast. We recently reported on the new changes at this link. It’s worth noting that regular commercials were shown for the Sling version of the USA Network, despite the intro from Tom Phillips early in the broadcast.

Cedric Alexander made his WWE return on this week’s 205 Live episode after being out of action since late February. He defeated Johnny Moon. Below is video from the match:

Being out three months with an injury has to be frustrating…

and @CedricAlexander just let it ALL OUT on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/oD0oBdNKsE — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2017

